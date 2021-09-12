BY TYLER DURDENFRIDAY, SEP 10, 2021 – 06:30 PM

A common mistake people make is assuming the lying liar isn’t lying this time.

For example, Joe Biden and Anthony Fauci have both previously said they wouldn’t require, or ‘couldn’t see’ a Covid-19 vaccine mandate in the United States.

In April, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said “we cannot require someone to be vaccinated. That’s just not what we can do.”

Now, Human Events‘ Jack Posobiec reveals that California Governor Gavin Newsom – who’s essentially campaigning against his recall on mandatory vaccinations – had deep reservations over government officials ‘making a decision that is very personal.’

Read:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in July that healthcare workers and state employees must be vaccinated or succumb to weekly testing and wear masks; however, back in 2019, Newsom opposed the same kind of mandate.

“I believe in immunizations,” Newsom said at the meeting, “however I do legitimately have concerns about a bureaucrat making a decision that is very personal.”

“We don’t measure character or leadership by a commander’s posture during moments of comfort, but by his willingness to stand against the tides and storms of collective opinion during eras of controversy and hysteria,” Kennedy Jr. wrote in a Facebook post. “California Gov. Gavin Newsom has just passed that test with his wise and sober opposition to a draconian proposal to forcibly vaccinate medically fragile children against the wishes of their parents and the medical advice of their physician.”

“He expressed his concern about giving faceless government officials (with no medical training) veto power over vaccine exemptions deemed medically necessary by a child’s doctor,” Kennedy Jr. continued. “Gavin argued that those decisions should be made between patients and doctors without government involvement.”

