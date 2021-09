written by Paul Goldberg September 11, 2021

In a new photo shared by Alexander Soros, George Soros and Alex are pictured with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“In Pelosi we trust! Was good seeing @SpeakerPelosi this weekend,” Soros wrote.

Soros has donated at least $1,390,000 to Democrats this year

In Pelosi we trust! Was good seeing @SpeakerPelosi this weekend. pic.twitter.com/dguGCxDm37 — Alexander Soros, PhD (@AlexanderSoros) September 9, 2021

Here are some of the responses to the tweet.