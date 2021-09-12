Hazzard: Barring unvaccinated worshippers from churches not part of the roadmap

September 11, 2021 – 12:56PM

Skynews

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has denied churches will be forced to turn away unvaccinated worshippers under the state’s roadmap out of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Churches and places will be allowed to reopen subject to the one person per four square metre rule once 70 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Despite the roadmap specifically affording freedoms to only those who are fully vaccinated, Minister Hazzard says he does not think prohibiting entry to the unvaccinated is “part of the arrangements”.

“I need to actually look at where we’re at by the time we get there as to whether that’s going to be a requirement that they be turned away,” he said.

“I don’t think that is currently part of the arrangements but I’ll have a chat to (Archbishop) Anthony Fisher or whoever it may be asking that question.

“Anthony texts me regularly or calls me so sure I’ll have a talk to the Archbishop about that.”

NSW firm on church vaccination requirement despite exemption push

By Michael Koziol

September 11, 2021 — 10.00pm

According to the WA Today, Health Minister Brad Hazzard is standing firm behind plans to require churchgoers to show proof of vaccination when NSW reopens, despite religious leaders pushing for an exemption on the grounds no one should be turned away from church.

Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher, Anglican Archbishop of Sydney Kanishka Raffel and other faith leaders are lobbying Mr Hazzard directly on the issue, and some ministers have publicly contemplated civil disobedience if the government keeps the requirement.

Sydney archbishops have challenged Health Minister Brad Hazzard over the government’s plans to make vaccination a requirement to go to church.CREDIT:COMPOSITE

Archbishop Fisher said he and other religious leaders had told the government worship was “an essential service, not mere recreation” for many people.

The road map announced last week allows places of worship to reopen to vaccinated people with capacity limited to one person per four square metre rule, once 70 per cent of NSW adults are fully vaccinated, estimated to be around the middle of October. Singing will not be allowed.

The government has not clarified what will happen at 80 per cent double dose vaccination.

‘Stand up and say no’: Churches fight government over vaccine mandate

admin 16 hours ago National News

‘Stand up and say no’: Churches fight government over vaccine mandate

Health Minister Brad Hazzard is standing firm behind plans to require churchgoers to show proof of vaccination when NSW reopens, despite religious leaders pushing for an exemption on the grounds no one should be turned away from church.

Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher, Anglican Archbishop of Sydney Kanishka Raffel and other faith leaders are lobbying Mr Hazzard directly on the issue, and some ministers have publicly contemplated civil disobedience if the government keeps the requirement.

“Churches have a responsibility to minister to all, regardless of immunisation status, so we will be discussing with government how we can fulfil that ministry commitment in future stages of the recovery,” Archbishop Raffel told The Sun-Herald. “We want everybody to be safe at church, but we also want to make sure we minister to everybody.”

Sydney archbishops have challenged Health Minister Brad Hazzard over the government’s plans to make vaccination a requirement to go to church.Credit:Composite

The Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher said he and other religious leaders had told the government worship was “an essential service, not mere recreation” for many people.

“We explained that all our faiths are inclined to allow all comers to worship, that many pastors and faithful would be uneasy with restricting worship to the fully vaccinated, and that doing so could prove very divisive,” he said.

The road map announced last week allows places of worship to reopen to vaccinated people with capacity limited to one person per four square metre rule, once 70 per cent of NSW adults are fully vaccinated, estimated to be around the middle of October. Singing will not be allowed.

The government has not clarified what will happen at 80 per cent double dose vaccination.

Last week before the road map was announced, Phil Colgan, minister at St George North Anglican Church, told The Pastor’s Heart podcast he could not imagine a scenario in which he would turn away parishioners who weren’t vaccinated.

I guess we’ll see in a few weeks… This is the same government who is currently wanting a 4 sq m rule and NO singing?

—————————–

Sources:

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/hazzard-barring-unvaccinated-worshippers-from-churches-not-part-of-the-roadmap/video/11cd0294cbfb2e46f11aba4747812bf6

https://www.watoday.com.au/national/australia-news-live-foreign-airlines-at-risk-of-pulling-out-as-victorian-outbreak-accelerates-20210912-p58qv6.html?post=p52tn7