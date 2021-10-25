By Greg Hunter On October 15, 2021 In Weekly News Wrap-Ups 290 Comments

Looks like America is waking up to fake everything.

Let’s start with the fake CV19 jab mandate by the Biden Administration. Where is the Executive Order (EO)? Where is the legislation from Congress and signed by VP Biden? Guess what? It’s not there. That’s right. There is no Biden EO mandating the vax jabs. There is nothing in the Federal Register, and maybe that’s why Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green simply states the vax jab mandate “does not exist.” It’s totally fake and designed to herd people into getting this experimental death shot.

How about the fake FDA approval of Comirnaty? You cannot get Comirnaty in the USA, and in my opinion, you never will. Pfizer says it is totally “interchangeable” with the BioNTech CV19 injection. How can that be when one that is approved is not available (and will not have a liability shield). The one that is “approved” is only available under an extended “Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA)? The EUA means the BioNTech CV19 injection is, in fact, experimental, and the FDA specifically says the BioNTech CV19 injection “has not been approved.” (End of page 11 top of page 12)

Because of the EUA, Pfizer has a liability shield against all deaths and injuries. So, I ask again, how can the Comirnaty and BioNTech CV19 injections be “interchangeable” when one is approved and one is NOT? They simply are not “interchangeable,” and the entire thing is a massive bait and switch fraud and record Nuremburg code violation.

The fake economy has been propped up so long with massive amounts of printed money inflation is now taking off.

That is not fake. The fake propped up financial system is plagued with rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and a massive labor shortage, which could all lead to a gigantic collapse of the system and soon. Oh, and let’s not forget about the totally fake elections the Deep State wants desperately to keep covered up!!

Join Greg Hunter as he talks about these stories and more in the Weekly News Wrap-Up 10.15.21.

