New capabilities shift Pyongyang’s posture away from decades of deterrence towards offense aimed at the US and South Korea

By ANDREW SALMON JANUARY 11, 2022

Launch of Hwasong-12 Ballistic Missile in 2017

SEOUL – North Korea on Tuesday (January 11) morning test-fired a missile that South Korea confirmed later in the day flew at hypersonic speeds.

Given that the missile fell far short of the intercontinental ranges required to hit the United States, the test may have generated yawns among newsreaders accustomed to Pyongyang’s frequent projectile launches.

But a closer look points to an ominous trend in the state’s military capabilities that is shattering decades of conventional strategic wisdom.

In a clear signal of the importance of the test, North Korean state media on Wednesday ran photographs of national leader Kim Jong Un monitoring the launch. His powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, was also present at the test site.

Hwasong 8 Missile with Hypersonic Glide Vehicle

It is the first time the strongman has been publically shown attending a missile launch in almost two years.