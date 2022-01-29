Photos from the entrance of a Walmart in Quebec, Canada show plexiglass vaccine passport scanner booths set up to screen customers entering the store.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png

by Paul Joseph WatsonJanuary 27th 2022, 12:49 pm

According to Walmart, “The dividers are for associates when they scan vaccine passports.”

Welcome to the new normal.

Perhaps in the near future, the booths will be staffed by on-site nurses who will dole out regular injections for those who have forgotten to take their 24th booster shot.

It was initially suggested by some on Twitter that the booths were actually holding pens for the unvaccinated.

That’s not true, but it is true that big box stores like Walmart and Costco will now have employees accompany the unjabbed as they walk around the store.

That’s to comply with a new government decree with forbids the unvaccinated from purchasing any other items besides food and pharmaceutical drugs.

“For pharmacies located in big-box stores, such as Walmart or Costco, an unvaccinated person must be “accompanied at all times during his or her travels by an employee of the business, the pharmacy or any other person mandated by them for this purpose,” reports CBC, citing the decree. “This person may not purchase products other than those related to the pharmaceutical service they are receiving.”

This of course has little to do with stopping the spread of the virus – given the fact that there’s no evidence vaccine passports even work – and everything to do with punishing the unvaccinated for disobeying the regime.

As we previously highlighted, authorities announced a ban on the unvaccinated being able to purchase marijuana or hard liquor, another arbitrary punitive measure that makes zero sense whatsoever from a public health perspective.

You will need to be accompanied by an employee who will make sure you’re not there to buy socks or a toaster oven?

———————————————————————————————————————

Walmart supports the New World Agenda

Abc, America, and Bones: New World Order Organizational Chart Illuminati Royal Bloodlines Rothschild Astor Bundy Collins DuPont . Freeman Kennedy Li Onassi. Rockefeller Disney Russell Van Duyn Merovingian Reynolds Foundation nations of the New World Order America England Israel Australia China Financial Groups IMF World Bank Central Banks Federal Reserve Bank of Research Institutions Institute For Policy Studies Stanford Research Inu Brookings Institute Tavistock Institute Committee of 300 Aspen Institute Secret Societies P2/Opus Dei Rosicrucions Freemasonry Skull & Bones Bohemian Club The Knights of Malta International Settlement ason Society Political Intelligence Religlous Educational Council on Foreign Relations MI-5 Workd Parliment of Religions UNESCO CIA National Council of Chuiches Lucis Trust Trilateral Commission Governmental Leaders NSA/FBI World Council of Churches World Union US. Supreme Court & K Electorial Coll NATO EU EEC Christian Fundimentalists World Goodwill Temple of Understanding Esalen Institute Inter Universalist Churhes Planctary Congress United Nations Drug Cartels New Age CuRs Media Establishiment Bikerbergers Homeland Security Vatkan/lesuits World Federalist Assc. Club of Rome Military Intelligece Satanists World Constitution Assc. Corporations, Multinationals and Banks Supporting the New World Order Agenda Bechtel Carlyle GroUD TRW Raythoon Rand WalVart Toxas Utilities Atlantic Richfield Arco.Exxon-Ess-Mob Texaco. Shelil Tenneco Conng Dow Jones MENA Ctigroup. Chase Manhattan Bank Amence Bankers Trust Gaxo Sm thili ne Archer Dan els Midand Chemcal BarkingSchenng Plough Goldman Sachs * Amer can txoress·AT&T . Phi porns . toerg·Amtrak Northwest Airines Amencan Airtines Fard Motors . Chrysler General Motors Deere Nabisco Coca Cola PepsCo Anheuser Busch McDonalds Burger King Atna (Phlip MomsKraft).Blackstone Greup Crevron-Texaco (Cakex).BP-Amoce GE.Erron . Darier/Chrysler * Ur sys . ΙΠ . Xerox . Intel , IBM . Motoroo Dell Levi Strauss MotorolaJonson&Johnson Bnstol Myers Squibb El lily Pfizer. Kssnger Assoc Amway MonsantoSolut Dow Chemical News Corp Umted Inc Time Wamer/ACL Doney ces NBC ABC PBS AP CWN * Reuters . washroton Times·Chieren's TV woksnoc . u.s. News & W.R. New York Tmes Time, Inc..Newsweek Washington Post Wall Street Journal RT @CONSPlRACY_FACT: https://t.co/i2rcuFWJac