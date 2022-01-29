Hundreds of Canadians have lined the TransCanada Highway 20 to cheer on a 45-mile-long convoy of up to 50,000 truckers who are heading to Ottawa to protest the government’s covid vaccine mandate for drivers

Hundreds of Canadians have lined a highway to cheer on a 45-mile-long convoy of up to 50,000 truckers who are heading to Ottawa to protest the government’s covid vaccine mandate for drivers crossing the US-Canada border.

The convoy assembled in British Columbia on Sunday, and will arrive in Ottawa by Saturday where they are expected to be joined by other protesters driving from the east and the south of the country. Truckers from the US have also joined the massive convoy.

By Friday morning, the drivers were in Kingston, Ontario, which is about 110 miles from the capital city. Several thousand people are expected to gather in the capital, and some of the group´s leaders are calling for a peaceful event, but statements from some associated with the group have included threats of violence.

The truckers are, in part, protesting a new rule that took effect January 15 requiring truckers entering Canada be fully immunized against the coronavirus. The United States has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country January 22.

The first of hundreds vehicles started to trickle into Ottawa, where they are expected to set up in the streets around Parliament Hill for the weekend – and possibly longer.

As of about noon, there were more than 100 people lining up along the sidewalk outside the gates to Parliament Hill. Cars and pickup trucks lined the north side of the main street outside, far past the Parliament buildings. People waved flags and hollered as supporters drove by honking their horns. Some seem to be settling in for the long haul, with one group setting up a barbecue on the sidewalk.

Ottawa police said they would be out in force and ready to arrest anyone who breaks the law. They said on Friday that they have also called in ‘reinforcements’.

The convoy of truckers set to descend on the city has prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and politicians to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration. A top Parliament official warned lawmakers to avoid the protest and to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.

‘It’s 70 kilometers long,’ Benjamin Dichter, a spokesman for the Freedom Convoy 2022, told the Toronto Sun after it passed Calgary heading west on Wednesday.

‘I have seen footage from an airplane. It’s impressive.’

Elon Musk also tweeted praise for the truckers, saying: ‘If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny.’

He’d earlier tweeted that ‘Canadian truckers rule’.

In September 2020, the Tesla CEO said that he and his family would not be getting vaccinated because they are not at risk. Two months later, he said that he most likely had a mild case of covid in November.

‘I’m getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold,’ Musk wrote in a tweet.

Canadian Trucking Magazine publisher Dave Mackenzie, who is a working long-haul trucker, told West Standard Online that some US truckers are driving from North Dakota to Portal Saskatchewan, where they intend to cross the border and join the group.

The Canadian federal government instituted vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers throughout the country. But as many as 32,000, or 20 percent, of the 160,000 Canadian and American cross-border truck drivers may be taken off the roads due to the mandate, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) estimates.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has characterized the protesters as a ‘small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views.’

Canadians standing on an overpass in Kingston, Ontario cheer the truck drivers on. One pickup truck is seen pulling a trailer with a sign saying: ‘Freedom doesn’t require permission’

A driver gets his pickup truck, with a sign saying ‘Oh Canada we stand on guard for thee Freedom’, ready for the convoy line in Kingston, Ontario on Friday

Canadians gather on a bridge over Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ontario, to support the Freedom Convoy

Pickup trucks with Canadian flags and ‘freedom’ signs get ready to join the convoy in Kingston on Friday

The Toronto Sun estimated that up to 50,000 trucks could be participating – this convoy could exceed the existing record for the world’s longest by 10 times if it stays intact until its intended destination

In a list of demands, the organizers of the Freedom Convoy are calling for an end to vaccine passports and for the federal government to respect the rights of the unvaccinated

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (pictured) has characterized the protesters as a ‘small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views’

But the convoy has picked up steam and supporters as it travels along the snow-filled TransCanada Highway.

The longest convoy in history was just five miles long, consisted of 480 trucks, and took place in Egypt in 2020, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Toronto Sun estimated that up to 50,000 trucks could be participating – which would exceed the existing record by 10 times if it stays intact until its intended destination.

In a list of demands, the organizers of the Freedom Convoy are calling for an end to vaccine passports and for the federal government to respect the rights of the unvaccinated.

Trudeau hit the brakes on their demands.

‘What we are hearing from some people associated with this convoy is completely unacceptable,’ he said.

‘A lot of people are trying to say that these type of things are done out of anger, but this is actually being done out of frustration towards the things the government is imposing upon Canadian citizens,’ a man named Trevor told Global News when the convoy passed through the Balgonie area, declining to give his surname

A GoFundMe initiative has already raised $6,365,040 towards the protest since it was launched on January 14, with organizers saying that the money will go toward the gas, food and shelter of the participating truckers

But supporters of the convoy disagree, with one driver saying that ‘the amount of trucks involved and the amount of people showing up here, this shows the frustrations of Canadians and it’s going to continue to grow.’

‘A lot of people are trying to say that these type of things are done out of anger, but this is actually being done out of frustration towards the things the government is imposing upon Canadian citizens,’ a man named Trevor told Global News when the convoy passed through the Balgonie area, declining to give his surname.

The Canadian government ended the truckers´ exemption to the vaccine mandate, meaning Canadian truck drivers need to be fully vaccinated if they want to avoid a two-week quarantine and pre-arrival molecular test for COVID-19 before crossing into Canada.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign national truck drivers who do not have a right to re-enter are turned away at the border and directed back to the United States. The U.S. now also requires Canadian truckers to provide proof of vaccination to enter.

Musk stated in September of 2020 that he and his family would not be getting vaccinated because they are not at risk, and said he most likely had a mild case of the virus in November

The U.S. also has a vaccine mandate for truckers coming from Canada. American talk show host Stew Peters said that American truckers are joining the Freedom Convoy, or amassing on the roads in solidarity, in numbers.

‘Colorado, 420 trucks, Georgia, 675 trucks, South Carolina, 650 trucks, California, 19,000 trucks,’ Peters said.

