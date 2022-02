Greg Reese | Infowars.com

February 22nd 2022, 1:43 pm

The planetary alignment could signal an era of revolution

The United States’ first return of Pluto has just begun on the auspicious day of 2/22/2022.

What might this mean for America, and the rest of the free world?

https://api.banned.video/embed/6215371e2e4fa91b4a66fe92