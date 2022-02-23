TOPICS: Covid-19Peter Kirby

FEBRUARY 22, 2022

By Peter A. Kirby

Yes, you probably already know that the American CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) has been reporting more instances of Covid shot adverse reactions and deaths than all previously recorded adverse reactions combined. But did you know that data from all over the world pertaining to Covid shot adverse reactions has been compiled and made public? Data from the Canadian government, the European Union, and the World Health Organization corroborates the American VAERS data and illustrates what will most probably be remembered as the biggest mass murder in history. This is EXACTLY the type of stuff that gets one banned from YouTube and have you seen the mainstream media cover this story in an appropriate fashion? Let’s look at the facts, shall we?

VAERS data

https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

OpenVAERS data

https://openvaers.com/covid-data

Ontario, Canada data

https://www.publichealthontario.ca/-/media/documents/ncov/epi/covid-19-aefi-report.pdf?sc_lang=en

Canadian government data

https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/#a3

European Union data

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/overview/public-health-threats/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/treatments-vaccines/vaccines-covid-19/safety-covid-19-vaccines

World Health Organization data

http://vigiaccess.org/

Informed Choice Australia 1,000 compiled studies

https://www.informedchoiceaustralia.com/post/1000-peer-reviewed-studies-questioning-covid-19-vaccine-safety

Pfizer post-marketing report

Thomas Renz interviewed by Sarah Westall / DOD statistics

https://rumble.com/vtufmq-attorney-tom-renz-has-more-incredible-dod-whistleblower-data-and-bombshell-.html

Thomas Renz PDF

Ongoing news

https://vaccinedeaths.com/