Mar 4, 20221

Elite members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) seem to be actively covering up all of their plans now that the exposure of their influence and control is gaining more traction.

In a new step, the World Economic Forum has removed Cyber Polygon from its webpage. Try to search it online. You will find that:

WEF

Now this is what the webpage was looking a few days ago: https://archive.ph/tKU30

And here too: https://archive.ph/http://www.weforum.org/projects/cyber-polygon

What Is Cyber Polygon

Cyber Polygon is a unique cybersecurity event that combines the world’s largest technical training for corporate teams and an online conference featuring senior officials from international organisations and leading corporations.

Every year, the training brings together a wide range of global businesses and government structures while the live stream gathers millions of spectators from across the world.

So what is Cyber Polygon?

So for anyone who wants a very short explanation about that project, its event 201 (simulation of an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic) but for computers.

In other words, it’s a simulation similar to event 201, but it focuses on a large scale cyber attack that plunges the entire world into darkness. Schwab even said it would make Covid look like a “minor inconvenience.”

Read this if you want to learn more…

So if you want to extrapolate, a very rough prediction could be this:

Next goal is and always was to control the internet in the West. So ID to log in is needed (I would bet even camera), digital currency and social credit system.

Ottawa convoy and powers that banks got, showed how it will look like. So, to introduce those things you need semi plausible events.

And that’s Cyber Polygon.

There will be hacking events or even physical attack on infrastructure like under sea optic cables. Consequences of those attacks will be justification to push for “safer internet” and control. Probably disquieted as a war with Russia.

What to be ready for: Internet outages, power outages, heating outages, further supply chains break down, probably banking crisis.

So why did WEF remove the page? That cyber pandemic is maybe coming sooner than we think! Are you prepared?

A few days ago, the US embassy just REMOVED all their Ukraine BIOWEAPON LAB DOCUMENTS from the website…