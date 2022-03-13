WORLD HAL TURNER 13 MARCH 2022 HITS: 2332

Upwards of TEN precision guided missiles were fired from inside Iran into Iraq Saturday evening, landing at or near the US Consulate in the Iraq city of Erbil.

AP Photo/Matt York

Iran reports that this is revenge for the elimination of two Iranian officers in Syria by Israeli Air Force forces, and that the Erbil strike hit the headquarters of the Israeli Mossad.”

Some 12 missiles were fired from Iranian territory and fell near the US consulate in Erbil in northwestern Iraq on Saturday night.

The Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service announced that 12 ballistic missiles were fired from “outside the borders of Iraq and the Kurdistan region, specifically from the east,” according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Independent open-source intelligence (OSINT) accounts shared videos reportedly shared by Iranian civilians showing missiles being fired from Iran at the time of the attack, with at least one of the videos being geolocated to a site in Khasabad in the East Azerbaijan province of Iran.

IRGC-linked FarsNews is linking tonight’s missile strikes on Erbil to General Qassem Soleimani’s killing. Fars: Missiles hit the “Israeli-American” bases at 01:20 local time; “that’s not a coincidence”. IRGC-QF chief Soleimani was killed in #Iraq on 7Jan20—01:20 Iraq time. Iran

MORE:

Hearing a theory circulating that maybe this was an attack on the site of the new US consulate under construction in Erbil.

The Fateh-110 has an apparent CEP of ~3-4 meters. This means that the missile WILL strike within 3 to 4 meters of whatever target it was aimed at. The missile carries a 1,000 pound conventional warhead.

IMHO, if you wanted to make a statement without a lot of collateral, this would be one way of doing it.

This week’s incident was not the first time that a US installation in the region was attacked.

In September, an explosive drone attack took place near Erbil International Airport – where US troops were stationed. A few months earlier, in July, another drone attack took place at the airport and appeared to target US troops.