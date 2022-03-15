by Paul Joseph Watson

March 14th 2022, 7:06 am

“It is also a fierce battle in the informational space.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Facebook for its role in helping him win the propaganda war after the platform announced it would permit calls for violence against Russians.

Following its move to allow praise for the pro-Ukraine neo-nazi Azov Battalion last week, Facebook said they would permit ‘calls for violence against Russians’.

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ We still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

Moscow responded by banning both Facebook and Instagram in Russia.

EXCLUSIVE Facebook and Instagram to temporarily allow calls for violence against Russians https://t.co/dhcObdoDk6 pic.twitter.com/QVokunNzyx — Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2022

President Zelensky took to Twitter to thank Zuckerberg for standing with Ukraine in the “informational space.”

“War is not only a military opposition on UA land. It is also a fierce battle in the informational space,” Zelensky tweeted. “I want to thank @Meta and other platforms that have an active position that help and stand side by side with the Ukrainians.”

War is not only a military opposition on UA land. It is also a fierce battle in the informational space. I want to thank @Meta and other platforms that have an active position that help and stand side by side with the Ukrainians. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2022

Regular international talks. With President of the 🇪🇺 Council @eucopresident, we discussed the issue of increasing financial support for 🇺🇦 and sanctions pressure on the aggressor. Special attention was paid to the further negotiation process on 🇺🇦’s EU membership. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2022

In other words, Facebook is directly aiding Ukraine by allowing pro-Ukraine propaganda to spread while banning any pro-Russia propaganda.

This despite the fact that there have been numerous huge fabricated stories in just a few weeks alone, including the Snake Island hoax and the supposed attack on a Holocaust memorial in Kiev that never happened.

“Facebook has helped Zelensky himself spread endless disinformation to try and con NATO into World War III,” comments Chris Menahan. “Most recently, they helped Zelensky spread the lie that Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with tanks and it was leaking radiation and could lead to a nuclear holocaust wiping out all of Europe (if NATO doesn’t immediately get involved in the war and start WW3).”

“They also helped Zelensky spread the lie that Russians attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and were trying to trigger a meltdown.”

Facebook’s decision to allow its platform to be used to advocate for violence against Russians was also made despite actual real world violence being directed towards Russians.

A Russian cultural center in Paris was firebombed last weekend, while a man in Dublin also drove a truck into the gates of the Russian embassy.

————————————————————————————————————