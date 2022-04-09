Friday, April 08, 2022 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) In today’s sickening news, Substack’s Emerald Robinson asks the question, “Why Was Ghislaine Maxwell Doing Fundraisers For Disney in 1985?”

From the story:

Photos of convicted pedophile Ghislaine Maxwell hosting an event called “Happy Family Disney Day” in 1985 have surfaced on the Internet today. It’s the ultimate PR nightmare.

It’s going to be very hard for Disney to claim that it’s not a pro-pedophile organization when it literally took donations from the world’s most infamous (still) living pedophile and “groomer to the stars.”

En-volve.com also adds to this report in a story entitled, “REVEALED: Disney Was Sending Kids To Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’ For ‘Snorkeling Trips’:

For years, a Disney-owned and operated Caribbean cruise line was operating a ‘snorkeling tour’ for kids to Jeffrey Epstein’s renowned “Pedophile Island.”

For kids aged 8 and up, a day trip to Little St James, sometimes known as “Pedophile Island” by locals, cost $60 to $75.

The Disney Cruise did not warn parents that Epstein’s renowned island was owned by the notorious billionaire pedophile, describing it as “sun-soaked.” Rather, the literature spoke of “curious fish” that “dart back and forth in the beautiful blue water.”

Independent reports: A criminal complaint from the attorney general of the US Virgin Islands, which is attempting to seize Little St James as government property, described it “the perfect hideaway and haven for trafficking young women and underage girls for sexual servitude, child abuse and sexual assault”.

On this island, the complaint says: “Epstein and his associates could avoid detection of their illegal activity from Virgin Islands and federal law enforcement, and prevent these young women and underage girls from leaving freely and escaping the abuse.”

It was in the Virgins that Epstein registered as a sex offender in 2010, following his first conviction for child prostitution in 2008. He also based his shell companies in a small unmarked office in a seaside strip mall on St Thomas, alongside a Sam’s Mini-Mart and a salon called Happy Nails.

#BoycottDisney now trending as parents realize it’s a bad idea to take their kids to a pedophilia-infested “Magical Kingdom”

This meme has also been circulating, showing Disney’s “Magical Kingdom” castle as the tip of an iceberg, with Epstein’s “pedo island” child raping temple building beneath the water: (credit to @GrandOldMemes)

As Robinson reports:

What if I told you that Disney owned and operated a cruise line for families in the Caribbean? And what if I told you that those cruise ships offered a snorkeling trip for adults and kids to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island for years?

By the way, do you recall that ABC News killed news stories exposing Jeffrey Epstein — as revealed by former reporter Amy Robach — and did you know that Disney owns ABC?

Exactly. So the pedo magical kingdom of Disney owns the news networks that cover up the pedophile crimes of Jeffrey Epstein while offering Disney cruise “experiences” to children who are allowed to engage in snorkeling tours at Epstein island?

CNN has also been working hard to cover up Disney’s pedophilia and child grooming crimes, even though the very same network actually investigated Disney and exposed the pedos in years past:

What’s abundantly clear is that the corporate media is covering up pedophilia to protect Disney, which is pushing a dangerous, demonic “woke” agenda through its movies and networks in order to recruit young children into transgender perversions and mutilations.

SICK SONG: It’s a Small CHILD After All

In today’s Situation Update, I belt out a truly sick, twisted rendition of, “It’s a Small World” but altered to the new title, “It’s a Small CHILD After All.”

Here are the lyrics:

It’s a world of grooming a world of kids

It’s a world of felony crimes that we did

There’s so much that we share

When those young butts are bare

It’s a small child after all

[Chorus]

It’s a small child after all

It’s a small child we’ll take them all

It’s a small child watch them crawl

It’s a small, small, child

You can hear this song in today’s Situation Update podcast, around the 33 minute mark:

Brighteon.com/51254af6-9689-4a8c-b397-da032bd85a4a

———-

