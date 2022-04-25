By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline – Live Free Or Die

On Thursday, just a day after Joe Biden attempted to pull the ultimate ‘wool‘ over Americans eyes, tweeting with his forked tongue “I know that families are still struggling with higher prices. I grew up in a family where if the price of gas went up, we felt it. Let’s be absolutely clear about why prices are high right now: COVID and Vladimir Putin“, Biden’s CDC has put out an alert warning of a ‘mystery hepatitis outbreak‘ in young American children.

Attempting to pull the same ‘wool‘ over the American people’s eyes that Joe Biden did, claiming this mysterious liver disease is likely hitting young children ‘because of weakened immune systems from the lockdown‘, is it any wonder at all that the American people no longer trust Biden or ‘government’?!

And while this Daily Mail story reported that according to the CDC, all of these weakened immune systems in American children, with liver diseases in the young spiking, are somewhat ‘normal‘ for people who’ve been ‘locked down‘ for so long, if that’s the case, why did they torture our younger generations in the first place if they all knew what was likely coming?

And as that story pointed out, many of these infections are coming in ‘clusters‘? If this was a ‘lock down‘ thing, wouldn’t this be a nationwide thing with children all across the country being ‘locked down‘? Yet, we must remind you, such ‘horrific reaction clusters‘ have also been seen with ‘the vax’.

And all of the top-voted comments on that Daily Mail story wasted no time and immediately ripped the CDC and ‘the Biden criminal cabal‘ into little bits and pieces.

SaltyKraken, Mar-a-Lago, United States: “The CDC is about as trustworthy as CNN.”

DEEMAREE, Atlanta, United States: “How many of these children were vaccinated?”

BigJimSlim, my house, United States: “CDC is a Deep State organization who’s objective is to control your mind so that you obey government orders. 5G is a stealth mechanism so that the government can spy on you.”

SubconsciousMind, San Diego, United States: “The J A B has consequences.”

Sharon1776, Grayson, United States: “If parents are jabbed they can spike their kids when shedding those spike proteins.”

Mr. Quin, Nowheresville, United States: “Toxin exposure” now where oh where could they have been exposed to a toxin recently? Anyone want to take a jab, um, stab at solving this mystery?”

As several commenters pointed out, the ‘elephant in the room‘, the ‘jab‘, is not being addressed at all by the CDC or the MSM as the possible cause of this outbreak in younger children, despite the fact that the independent news has been warning for months and months now about vaccine-induced cases of VAIDS on the rise all across America since the jab was rolled out as we’ll explore more in the next section of this story below. First, from that Daily Mail story briefly before we continue.:

U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of unexplained hepatitis in kids, after clusters of mysterious cases in the US and UK.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its probe after scores of young children came down with severe liver inflammation, but did not have the viruses hepatitis A, B, or C that usually cause it.

In the alert on Thursday, the CDC said it is working with counterparts in Europe to understand the cause of the infections, and urged doctors across the country to report potential cases.

A common cold virus known as an adenovirus has been confirmed in several of the European cases, but not all.

In the UK, researchers have speculated that kids may have weakened immune systems due to rounds of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

(All of the outstanding artwork helping to illustrate this story courtesy of GRRRGraphics.)

So while the CDC and the msm are finally acknowledging at least the ‘existence‘ of this still growing problem of ‘immune system disfunction‘, they are still whitewashing the truth and are months behind the independent media, such as what was reported in this December 10th of 2021 story by Ethan Huff over at Natural News titled: “Cases of vaccine-induced VAIDS on the rise due to mass covid vaccination“.

Warning within that story that what was a then-new paper published in The Lancet suggests that the more “vaccines” a person gets injected with for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the faster his or her body succumbs to an AIDS-like immune wasting syndrome called VAIDS. And as that story warned, VAIDS begins immediately following the first round of injections. And experts worry that with each subsequent “booster” shot, this process of “immune erosion,” as they call it, only continues to accelerate.

With Natural News even reporting all the way back in October of 2021 about this immune disorder in the ‘vaxxed‘, that story warned over 6 months ago now: “Immune system functions are dropping around 5% EACH WEEK in those who were vaccinated.”

So while Joe Biden insanely claims Vladimir Putin is somehow responsible for food prices here in America while dodging all blame himself, refusing to accept responsibility for his own failures, and such behavior giving the American people another sign Biden is nothing less than a psychopath bent upon America’s destruction, while the CDC totally ignores what the commenters on that Daily Mail story easily see, it’s not so hard to see where we’re headed if we stay on the same path we’re now on.

With the left also heavily pushing ‘infanticide‘ in 2022, proving to us beyond a shadow of a doubt that they have no respect whatsoever for the ‘sanctity of life’, we’ve been warned time and again of a very real ‘depopulation agenda’ at play, though consistently called a ‘crazy conspiracy theory‘ by the gatekeeping, mainstream media.

Though as has been echoed time and again by the ‘global elite‘, the words of Texas scientist and eugenicist Erik Pianka ring more true today in the globalists eyes than when he said them years ago:

“War and famine would not do. Instead, disease offered the most efficient and fastest way to kill the billions that must soon die if the population crisis is to be solved. AIDS is not an efficient killer because it is too slow. My favorite candidate for eliminating 90 percent of the world’s population is airborne Ebola (Ebola Reston), because it is both highly lethal and it kills in days, instead of years. “We’ve got airborne diseases with 90 percent mortality in humans. Killing humans. Think about that. “You know, the bird flu’s good, too. For everyone who survives, he will have to bury nine.”

As we’d warned in this March 24th ANP story titled “With Eugenicist Warning ‘Disease Would Be The Fastest Way To Kill The Billions That Must Soon Die’ To ‘Solve The Population Crisis’, Expect More Bioterror Attacks Upon Americans”, there is little doubt the ‘sheep‘ are being ‘herded to the slaughter‘ in 2022.

We hear much more about this sudden outbreak in liver diseases and immune system disfunction in children in the 1st video below while in the 2nd video, we’re warned that Joe Biden and Democrats are doing nothing less than ‘pushing the globalists kill switch for humanity.’

And as we hear in the 3rd video below, vaccine-induced immune system disfunction is spreading among ‘the vaxxed‘, another topic you’ll never hear about from the gatekeepers at the msm nor from our ‘establishment medical community‘ or ‘Biden cabal‘.

