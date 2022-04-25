As Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, “Zelensky personally wants Turkey to take on the role of the mediator. Putin is also positive”

BRUSSELS, March 24./TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Ankara was trying to organize a meeting of the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky.

“Some countries have expressed gratitude to Turkey for the work we have done. We will continue our negotiations with Putin and Zelensky. Our efforts to organize a meeting of the two leaders will be continued. Negotiations are in progress, and if Turkey’s mediatory role will be necessary during the meeting of the leaders, we are ready,” Erdogan told a news conference after a NATO summit in Brussels.

“Zelensky personally wants Turkey to take on the role of the mediator. Putin is also positive,” he said.

Turkish leader speaks to Putin, asks him to meet Zelensky

In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, gives a speech to welcome the Russian, left, and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

By AP1 April 2022, 6:23 pm

In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, gives a speech to welcome the Russian, left, and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

Turkey’s president says he renewed a call for a meeting between leaders of Ukraine and Russia in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A statement from Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office says he and Putin also discussed the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia that were held in Istanbul earlier in the week.

Erdogan’s office says the Turkish leader told Putin that the Istanbul talks had “raised hopes for peace.” Erdogan says Turkey wanted to cap off those efforts by bringing Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky together, according to the statement.

The statement says Erdogan told Putin that it was important for the sides “to act with common sense and to maintain the dialogue.”

During the call, Putin thanked Erdogan for hosting the meeting between the delegations, according to Erdogan’s office.

Earlier, Erdogan says Zelensky was willing to participate in a leaders’ meeting to be hosted by Turkey.