Depression, Europe, gas, oil, Resources, Russia Russia Halts Gas Supply to Netherlands,Germany, and Denmark — EU Reels Under Looming Gas Prices Date: June 3, 2022Author: lance goodall 3 Comments Share this:TweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
Bad decisions breed bad consequences.
Thats it
May 31, 2022 – “Multiple Shell stations are out of gas in London, Ontario. Here’s what the company says”
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/multiple-shell-stations-are-out-of-gas-in-london-here-s-what-the-company-says-1.6472688