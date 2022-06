Written by Paul Goldberg June 25, 2022 Newsthud

Pro-abortion protesters shut down a freeway and were caught on camera using sticks to attack vehicles.

Los Angeles: Pro-abortion protesters shut down the freeway & use sticks to attack drivers who won’t stop. #RoeVWade



Video by @AnthonyCabassa_: pic.twitter.com/oPaNCjPely — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

At the pro-abortion demonstration in Los Angeles, they held a large sign of a guillotine and shut down the freeway. pic.twitter.com/6frOZ6jpZq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

LAPD officers prevent the group of pro-abortion protesters from proceeding on a street. They curse out the officers. pic.twitter.com/9gbYQKu7z9 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Los Angeles: Law enforcement order pro-abortion protesters off the freeway. The group shut down part of the freeway & even attacked drivers who didn’t follow their commands. Video by @AnthonyCabassa_: pic.twitter.com/0DJGwkLhBj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Los Angeles: Chaotic scenes at night as the pro-abortion protesters clash with police on the street. Video by @TinocoReports: pic.twitter.com/R4g5t8HSZX — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Comment: Weak protest still stops weak motorists