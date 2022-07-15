WORLD HAL TURNER 12 JULY 2022 HITS: 63219

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a very late night Press Statement saying “We are on the verge of an immediate armed conflict with the United States” after Ukraine used U.S.-supplied HIMARS weapons to attack a Russian base.

As of 7:12 PM EDT, at least 7 Russian troops are dead and at least 40 are injured. Those numbers are rapidly rising and changing fast.

In addition to the Russian MoD, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also issued a statement:

The United States and its allies are teetering on the brink of an open military conflict with Moscow, which would be fraught with nuclear tensions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Tuesday.

“After provoking an escalation of the Ukrainian crisis and unleashing a violent hybrid confrontation with Russia, Washington and its allies are dangerously teetering on the brink of an open military confrontation with our country, which means a direct armed conflict between nuclear powers.

Clearly, such a confrontation would be fraught with nuclear escalation,” the statement reads.

UPDATE 7:19 PM EDT —

Henry Kissinger just said on Fox News that we should expect direct conflict with Russia by mid-August.

UPDATE 8:15 PM EDT –-

