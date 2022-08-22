Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News,

August 20, 2022, #367



The climate engineers control the drought / deluge global rain scenarios all over the world.



In forests of Northern California there is no weather deviation, only heat and drought.



Temperatures are up to 20 degrees above normal day and night with humidity levels often near single digits which is comparable to Death Valley. Forests are withering and incinerating on every continent due to the consequences of the atmospheric intervention operations, including off the scale UV radiation. Rivers are either drying up or flooding from record deluge. Crops are collapsing at a radically accelerating rate. How long till food shelves in first world countries empty out like those in already struggling nations? Is that what it will take to wake populations from their power structure programmed state of apathy? The latest installment of Global Alert News is below.Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, August 20, 2022, #367



( Dane Wigington )All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.



Dane Wigington

GeoengineeringWatch.org



