Guest Post by Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn

Watching Fauci give interviews after he announced his long overdue resignation, I admired his talent as a glib talker taking advantage of his elderly looks, calm demeanor, and soft voice. No one has ever been better at lying while refusing to admit any mistakes. It helps that media people do not know the best questions to ask.

The most important thing to know is that absolutely every action and policy that Fauci advocated was wrong and contrary to the best medical science information.

He was responsible for creating and prolonging the COVID pandemic.

That means he should be viewed as a mass murderer and serial killer.

He destroyed the credibility of the medical and public health establishment. And used many billions of dollars to control it over many decades.

He was never a true public health official, just a second-rate researcher with an MD who never actually was a clinician.

He has made many billions of dollars for drug companies by pushing poorly tested, harmful, and ineffective COVID vaccines. To achieve this, he blocked many better alternatives that could have saved millions of lives. He shows no guilt or regrets.

In watching him countless times in the past 2.5 years, I concluded he was not just ignorant, incompetent, a liar, or evil, but also quite delusional.

If pandemic justice is ever to see reality, then Fauci must be indicted, tried, convicted, and severely punished, no matter what his age is.

He deserves no praise or sympathy. Yet the mainstream media that created this monster will never face reality.

Fauci truly is the pandemic devil. And all those that have adored him, and still do, are totally ignorant of pandemic and COVID truths. Believing whatever he says means you are an ignorant person working hard to avoid cognitive dissonance.

“ALL THE PROOF needed for early treatment and best in-hospital treatment with combinations of safe and effective low-cost drugs etc. has been demonstrated early in the pandemic and continually improved by the pandemic gold standard evidence — the results from REAL DOCTORS who treated Real Covid Patients. Dr. Zelenko, Didier Raoult, Dr. George Fareed, and Dr. Brian Tyson, the doctors of “My Free Doctor,”

Dr. Darrell DeMello (who introduced early treatment to India), Dr. Shankara Chetty with his 8th-day protocol (saving 10,000 Africans and many others), Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik and the FLCCC doctors, and numbers of other REAL DOCTORS who treated real COVID PATIENTS across the world.

These doctors treated 100’s of thousands of high-risk covid patients with near elimination of hospitalization and death with early treatment and great reduction of in-hospital death with best-known practice. EVERY ONE OF THESE DOCTORS DEMONSTRATED AN END TO THE “pandemic.” 100% EASY FOR fda, cdc, nih, who AND fauci to see and know the Way to END the pandemic.

Which they et al., willfully, with full knowledge presented to them, chose NOT TO DO while “they” sabotaged treatment protocols and doctors using life-saving protocols and thereby DEPRAVED-HEART MASS MURDERED MILLIONS. (DEPRAVED-HEART (indifference) MURDER see definition from wicked-o-pedia below FEW DIE FROM COVID – MANY TORTURED AND MURDERED – BY FAILURE TO TREAT From wicked-fake pandemic.

In United States law, depraved-heart murder, also known as depraved-indifference murder, is a type of murder where an individual acts with a “depraved indifference” to human life and where such action results in a death, despite that individual not explicitly intending to kill. In a depraved-heart murder, defendants commit an act even though they know their act runs an unusually high risk of causing death or serious bodily harm to a person.

If the risk of death or bodily harm is great enough, ignoring it demonstrates a “depraved indifference” to human life, and the resulting death is considered to have been committed with malice aforethought. In some states, depraved-heart killings constitute second-degree murder, while in others, the act would be charged with “wanton murder,” varying degrees of manslaughter,[6] or third-degree murder. If no death results, such an act would generally constitute reckless endangerment (sometimes known as “culpable negligence”) and possibly other crimes, such as assault,” James Kringlee reports.

Remember, justice delayed is justice denied. Fauci should no longer escape justice.

