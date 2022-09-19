by Brian Shilhavy

Nya Dagbladet, a Swedish online daily newspaper, claims to have obtained an internal leaked document from the U.S. military think tank RAND Corporation that was published on January 25, 2022, about 1 month before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The “Research Report” stated that a weakened Germany and weakened Europe would strengthen the U.S. economy by having them get involved in sanctions against Russia as a result of the Ukraine conflict, which would cut off their energy supplies and collapse their economy.

The report begins:

The present state of the U.S. economy does not suggest that it can function without financial and material support from external sources. The quantitative easing policy, which the Fed has resorted to regularly in recent years, as well as the uncontrolled issue of cash during the 2020 and 2021 COVID lockdowns, have led to a sharp increase in the external debt and an increase in the dollar supply. The continuing deterioration of the economic situation is likely to lead to a loss in the position of the Democratic Party in Congress and the Senate in the forthcoming elections to be held in November 2022. The impeachment of the President cannot be ruled out under these circumstances, which must be avoided at all costs. There is an urgent need for resources to flow into the national economy, especially the banking system. Only European countries bound by EU and NATO commitments will be able to provide them without significant military and political costs for us.

It goes on to state that Germany is the key European country that needed to be toppled economically for “an increase in the flow of resources from Europe to the U.S.”

The document outlines how to do this, namely by drawing Germany and Europe into the Ukraine conflict by participating in sanctions against Russia that would cut off the flow of cheap energy from Russia.

This “Research Report” was distributed to the White House Chief of Staff, the Department of State, the CIA, the NSA, and the Democratic National Committee, one month before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The idea that Germany and Europe were the real threats to the U.S., and not Russia, was a concept we first published here on Health Impact News back in June this year, when we published two articles written by Sam Parker from Behind the News Network.

Parker actually made the bold statement that Russia is not America’s enemy, but instead Europe is. Here is an excerpt from those articles:

Competition is a Sin! This is the motto of the Rockefeller family. America’s real adversaries are its European and other allies: The U.S. aim is to keep them from trading with China and Russia. The creation of NATO was designed by Nelson Rockefeller to “Keep Germany down, Russia out, and the US in.” Today’s sanctions regime is aimed inward, to prevent America’s NATO and other Western allies from opening up more trade and investment with Russia and China. The aim is not so much to isolate Russia and China as to hold these allies firmly within America’s own economic orbit. The Treaty of Rapallo On April 16th, 1922, in Genoa, Italy, the German delegation dropped a bomb whose shock waves reached across the Atlantic. It was a geopolitical bomb. German Foreign Minister Walter Rathenau announced to the delegates, that Germany and the Soviet Union had entered into a bilateral agreement, whereby Russia agreed to forgive its war claims on Germany in return for a German agreement to sell industrial technology to the Soviet Union, among other things. There is a historical and natural impulse between Germany and Russia that began in 1922. After the end of World War 1, a defeated Germany needed to re-build its economy. A deal was done with Russia, whereby Russia will supply Germany with all the raw materials needed, in return for which Germany will supply Russia with industrial goods and advanced technology. Both needed each other. It was a “win-win” deal. This deal was formalized in Genoa, Italy, in 1922, and was called the Treaty of Rapallo. It produced an immediate panic reaction in both the Rothschild houses in London and Paris. This was due to the Rothschild’s Shell Oil working and scheming to take control of Russia’s war raved Baku oil fields. The Rothschilds were determined to secure monopoly rights to develop and control the vast Russian oilfields. Even worse for the Rothschilds, certain provisions of the Rapallo Treaty was that a major infusion of German machinery, equipment, steel and other technology was to be sold to Russia for the rebuilding and expansion of the Baku oil fields. The British response to Rapallo was not long in arriving. Walter Rathenau was killed by British Intelligence in June- two months after the Treaty was signed. From that moment till now, first London, then after 1945, Washington worked hard to ensure no similar deals happen between these two nations. Were such a commercial union to be formed between Germany and Russia, it would prove to be a big “win-win” for the whole of Eurasia. This trade bond would draw the other Eurasian nations to join the German-Russian trade bloc. In such a scenario, there would be no need for either Britain or America in this new mix. AND THAT IS THE KEY POINT TO NOTE, folks!! The West’s Fatal Mistakes What worries American diplomats is that Germany, other NATO nations and countries along the Belt and Road route understand the gains that can be made by opening up peaceful trade and investment. If there is no Russian or Chinese plan to invade or bomb them, what is the need for NATO? And if there is no inherently adversarial relationship, why do foreign countries need to sacrifice their own trade and financial interests by relying exclusively on U.S. exporters and investors? Instead of a real military threat from Russia and China, the problem for American strategists is the absence of such a threat. America’s rising pressure on its allies threatens to drive them out of the U.S. orbit. For over 75 years they had little practical alternative to U.S. hegemony. But that is now changing. America no longer has the monetary power. The threat to U.S. dominance is that China, Russia and Mackinder’s Eurasian World Island heartland are offering better trade and investment opportunities than are available from the United States with its increasingly desperate demand for sacrifices from its NATO and other allies. The most glaring example is the U.S. drive to block Germany from authorizing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to obtain Russian gas for the coming cold weather. The only way left for U.S. diplomats to block European purchases is to goad Russia into a military response and then claim that avenging this response outweighs any purely national economic interest. Europe is to impose sanctions at the cost of rising energy and agricultural prices by giving priority to imports from the United States and foregoing Russian, Belarusian and other linkages outside of the Dollar Area. What seems ironic is that such sanctions against Russia and China have ended up helping rather than hurting them. Ever since the closing years of World War II, U.S. diplomacy has aimed at locking Britain, France, and especially defeated Germany and Japan, into becoming U.S. economic and military dependencies. Financial power has enabled America to continue dominating Western diplomacy despite being forced off gold in 1971 as a result of the balance-of-payments costs of its overseas military spending. U.S. drives to keep its European and East Asian protectorates locked into its own sphere of influence is threatened by the emergence of China and Russia independently of the United States while the U.S. economy is de-industrializing as a result of its own deliberate policy choices. America has lost its industrial cost advantage by the sharp rise in its cost of living and doing business in its financialized post-industrial rentier economy. What this means is that the Western economies have become financialized. An economy that produces very little of its own goods is not a stable economy. Rather, it is the FIRE (finance, insurance, real estate and services) that underpins western economies. And, it all revolves around the Dollar paradigm. The dollar is backed by nothing tangible, but a promise. Thus, these economies, built on lies, are not sustainable. Eventually, a financial economy becomes a parasite, living off the sweat of others, who PRODUCE GOODS, or have resources. This is the background for U.S. fury at its failure to seize Russia’s oil resources – and at seeing Russia also break free militarily to create its own arms exports, which now are typically better and much less costly than those of the U.S. In parallel with the trade war against China, the CIA was preparing a war against Russia, since the Anglo-Saxon geopolitical tradition considers Russia the main obstacle to establishing world domination of the US and British power and financial elite. In addition, the United States used the monetary and financial front of the hybrid war against the Russian Federation. Already in 2014, they introduced the first financial sanctions and knocked out a significant part of Western loans from the Russian economy. Now we are witnessing the next phase, when they have actually disconnected Russia from the world monetary and financial system, which they dominate. Anglo-Saxon geopolitics is traditionally oriented against the Russian Empire and its successors, the USSR and the Russian Federation, because, since the days of the British Empire, Russia has been seen as the main opponent of the Anglo-Saxons. After the weakening of the PRC did not work out through a trade war, the Americans transferred the main blow of their military and political power to Russia, which they consider to be a weak link in world geopolitics and economics. In addition, the Anglo-American bloc seek to establish dominance over Russia and at the same time weakening China, because the strategic alliance of the Russian Federation and China is too tough for the United States. They have neither the economic nor the military power to destroy them together. In 2008, the financial crisis broke out and it became clear that the transition to a new technological order was beginning, and the old world economic order and the previous management system no longer ensured sustainable economic development. China was now leading the way, but on three conditional fronts – monetary-financial (where the United States still dominates the world), trade-economic (where they have already lost superiority to China) and information warfare (where the Americans also have technologies that are superior). They use all three of these fronts in an attempt to keep the initiative and maintain the hegemony of their corporations. And finally, the fourth front is the biological one, which opened with the advent of the coronavirus. Today we see that a whole network of US biological laboratories operating globally. So the United States has long been preparing to open the biological front of the world war. The fifth, and most obvious, front is, in fact, the front of combat fighting – as the last tool for forcing the states that they control into unquestioning obedience. Today, the situation on this front is also escalating. That is, active operations are underway on all five fronts of the world hybrid war, and the result can be predicted. The Americans will not be able to win, just as the British did not succeed in their time. After the Americans seized first the Venezuelan foreign exchange reserves and handed them over to the opposition, then the Afghan foreign exchange reserves, before that the Iranian ones, and now the Russian ones, it became completely clear that the dollar ceased to be the world currency. Following the Americans, the Europeans also committed this stupidity – the euro and the pound ceased to be world currencies. Therefore, the old monetary and financial system is living its last days. After American dollars that no one needs are sent back to America from Asian countries, the collapse of the world monetary and financial system based on dollars and euros is inevitable. Leading countries are switching to national currencies, and the euro and the dollar are ceasing to be foreign exchange reserves. What we see today is an attempt to form a certain image of a new world order with a world government at the head, where people are driven into an electronic concentration camp. Sacrificing their own democratic values, they try to force people to obey commands. International organizations, including the World Health Organization, are used as a kind of stronghold for assembling a world government that would be subordinate to private capital. Within the framework of the globalist scenario, the Russian Federation is viewed as a territory that is intended for exploitation by Western transnational corporations. The “indigenous population” must serve their interests. Under such a scenario, Russia disappears as an independent entity, just like China, by the way. The Western world government may incorporate some of Russian oligarchs into its version of the future, but only in second and third-rate roles. European trade and investment prior to the war had promised a rising mutual prosperity between Germany, France and other NATO countries vis-à-vis Russia and China. Russia was providing abundant energy at a competitive price, and this energy was to make a quantum leap with Nord Stream 2. This bilateral trade and investment is now stopped – and will remain stopped for many, many years, given NATO’s confiscation of Russia’s foreign reserves kept in euros and British sterling, and the European Russo-phobia being fanned by U.S. propaganda media. All of these trade dynamics will strengthen the dollar vis-à-vis the euro (in the short-term). The Eurozone will turn into an economic dead zone. For the United States, this is Dollar Hegemony on steroids – at least vis-à-vis Europe. The continent would become a somewhat larger version of Puerto Rico. Russia’s move into Ukraine was the opening salvo of World War III, and is likely to last at least a long time, as the U.S. extends the fight to encompass a worldwide conflict. Apart from the U.S. economic conquest of Europe, its strategists are seeking to lock in African, South American and Asian countries along similar lines to what has been planned for Europe. At least, this is the plan. It is a FIGHT TO THE FINISH. And it may go nuclear. In this way, as Russia’s economy turns to the east when Europe’s economy and civilians suffer, the US is the biggest winner as it not only managed to subjugate the Europeans again, but achieved a separation between Europe and Moscow. There’s a quote that goes something like this “those whom the gods destroy, the gods make them go mad first“. This is the sheer lunacy that has taken hold within the Rockefeller and Rothschild family. They are so consumed with hatred that they are unable to think rationally, and coherently. Their thinking is reflected in the attitudes, speeches, and desperate trips by many senior members of various western, or Zone A governments; all to no avail. Read the full article here.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has basically been saying the same thing, blaming the U.S. for causing the energy crisis in Europe, stating that their sanctions against Russia are causing economic “suicide.”

Russia recently blamed the United States government for kicking off an energy crisis in Europe. According to a Press TV report, Russia believes the US is encouraging European leaders to make “suicidal” moves such as sanctioning Russia for its military incursion in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the US for causing the energy crisis in Europe during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on August 6, 2022. Her statements came after Russia shut down its Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplied Russian gas to Europe. She alluded to the US-led sanctions in addition to technical problems for the pipeline’s shutdown. Zakharova claims that the US has had a long-term strategy of completely destroying energy ties between Russia and major European actors, such as Germany. Since the Soviet era, Russia has been a reliable energy supplier to Europe “The dominance of Washington prevailed,” Zakharova said to Reuters. “Political forces were brought to power in the European Union who are playing the role of ‘sheep-provocateurs.’” “It is absolute suicide but it seems they will have to go through this,” she continued. (Source.)

Based on some signs being carried by protesters in Europe, it seems that some among the public in Europe are beginning to also come around to this position.

Shocking document: How the US planned the war and energy crisis in Europe

Nya Dagbladet

In what appears to be an exceptional internal leak from the think tank RAND Corporation, known among other things to have been behind the American strategy for foreign and defence policies during the Cold War, a detailed account is given of how the energy crisis in Europe has been planned by the United States.

The document, which dates from January, acknowledges that the aggressive foreign policy that was being pursued by Ukraine before the conflict would push Russia into having to take military action against the country. Its actual purpose, it contends, was to pressure Europe into adopting a wide range of sanctions against Russia, sanctions which had already been prepared.

The European Union’s economy, it states, “will inevitably collapse” as a result of this, and its authors rejoice in the fact that, among other things, resources of up to $9 billion will flow back to the United States, and well-educated young people in Europe will be forced to emigrate.

The key objective described in the document is to divide Europe – especially Germany and Russia – and destroy the European economy by placing useful idiots in political positions in order to stop Russian energy supplies from reaching the continent.

As the first outlet in Europe, Nya Dagbladet can publish what appears to be classified US plans to crush the European economy by means of a war in Ukraine and an induced energy crisis.

RAND Corporation’s think tank, which has a huge work force of 1,850 employees and a budget of $350 million, has the official aim of “improving policies and decision-making through research and analysis”. It is primarily connected to the United States Department of Defence and is infamous for having been influential in the development of military and other strategies during the Cold War.

A document signed RAND, under the opening heading of “Weakening Germany, strengthening the U.S.”, suggests that there is an “urgent need” for an influx of resources from outside to maintain the overall American economy, but “especially the banking system”.

“Only European countries bound by EU and NATO commitments can provide us with these without significant military and political costs for us.”

According to RAND, the main obstacle to this ambition is the growing independence of Germany. Among other things, it points out that Brexit has given Germany greater independence and made it more difficult for the United States to influence the decisions of European governments.

A key objective that permeates this cynical strategy is, in particular, to destroy the cooperation between Germany and Russia, as well as France, which is seen as the greatest economic and political threat to the United States.

”If implemented, this scenario will eventually turn Europe into not only an economic, but also a political competitor to the United States.”, it declares.

The only way: “Draw both sides into war with Ukraine”

In order to crush this political threat, a strategic plan, primarily focused on destroying the German economy, is presented.

“Stopping Russian deliveries could create a systematic crisis that would be devastating for the German economy and indirectly for the European Union as a whole”, it states, and believes that the key is to draw the European countries into war.

“The only possible way to ensure that Germany rejects Russian energy supplies is to draw both sides into the military conflict in Ukraine. Our continued actions in this country will inevitably lead to a military response from Russia. Russia is clearly not going to leave to the massive Ukrainian army’s pressure on the Donetsk People’s Republic without a military response. This would make it possible to portray Russia as the aggressive party and then implement the entire package of sanctions, which has already been drawn up”.

Green parties will force Germany to “fall into the trap”

The green parties in Europe are described as being particularly easy to manipulate into running the errands of American imperialism.

“The prerequisite for Germany to fall into this trap is the dominant role of green parties and European ideologies. The German environmental movement is a highly dogmatic, if not fanatical, movement, which makes it quite easy to get them to ignore economic arguments”, it writes, citing the current foreign minister of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, and the climate minister, Robert Habeck, as examples of this type of politician.

“Personal characteristics and lack of professionalism make it possible to assume that it is impossible for them to recognise their own mistakes in time. I will therefore be sufficient to rapidly form a media image of Putin’s aggressive war – and make the Greens into ardent and tough supporters of sanctions – a ‘war party’. This will make it possible to impose the sanctions without any obstacles”.

Baerbock is, i.a., well known for declaring that she will continue the suspension of Russian gas even during the winter – regardless of what her constituents think about the matter and the consequences for the German population.

– We will stand with Ukraine, and this means that the sanctions will stay, also in winter time – even if it gets really tough for politicians, she said at a conference in Prague recently.

Green Party politicians Annalena Baerbock (left) and Robert Habeck (right) are described by the United Sates as being grateful for being manipulated into running errands for the United States – in particular the goal of destroying the German economy. (Photo: Vorderstraße/WEF/CC BY 2.0)

“Ideally – a complete halt of supplies”

The authors express a hope that the damage between Germany and Russia will be so great that it will make it impossible for the countries to re-establish normal relations later on.

“A reduction in Russian energy supplies – ideally, a complete halt of such supplies– would lead to disastrous outcomes for German industry. The need to divert significant amounts of Russian gas for winter heating will further exacerbate the shortages. Lockdowns in industrial enterprises would cause shortages of components and spare parts for manufacturing, a breakdown of logistics chains and, eventually, a domino effect”.

Ultimately, a total collapse of the economy in Europe is seen as both probable and desirable.

“Not only will it deliver a devastating blow to the German economy, the entire economy of the entire EU economy will inevitably collapse.”

It further points out that the benefits of US-based companies having less competition on the world market, logistical advantages and the outflow of capital from Europe, would mean that they would be able to contribute to the economy of the United States by an estimated 7-9 trillion dollars. In addition, it also emphasises the important effect of many well-educated and young Europeans being be forced to immigrate to the USA.

RAND denies originating the report

RAND Corporation issued a press release on Wednesday denying that the report originates from them. No comments are made regarding what parts of the report are false or what is accurate, apart from simply writing that the content is “bizarre” and that the document is “fake””.

Read the full article at Nya Dagbladet.

