A few hours ago (Monday night), the pressure in Nord Stream 2, the undersea gas line connecting Russia and Germany, plummeted and began leaking gas bubbles into the Baltic sea near the Danish island of Bornholm.

Less than an hour ago reports of pressure drops in ***BOTH*** Nord Stream lines 1 & 2 ! ! !

The Baltic Sea pipeline which had never been put into operation seems to have been DESTROYED.

The leak was noticed for the first time, Monday night (European time). A spokeswoman for the gas network operator, GASCADE, confirms that pipeline sensors registered a massive drop in pressure in the pipeline, and sounded alarms.

According to the Nordstream 2 operators, the pressure dropped from 105 bars to 7 bars.

German media is reporting that a leak in the newly built pipeline is most likely the result of sabotage.

After it became clear that Russia was planning to enter Ukraine militarily, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stopped the project.

Whether an accident is behind the pipeline rupture or sabotage is unclear for the time being. However, an accident on the ultra-modern line is unlikely.

TIMING POINTS TO SUSPECTS

The timing of the incident, during a European supply crisis, and after serious setbacks for Russia in the Ukraine war, suggests sabotage.

Most recently, the German AfD and Left Party had campaigned to open the pipeline to mitigate the gas price crisis in Germany.

The relatively shallow depth of the Baltic Sea at the location of the leak means that the damaged pipeline will be readily accessible by submersible and possibly even divers.

Over the coming days and weeks, we should expect to see a forensic investigation into the failure to determine the cause.

However the dramatic drop in pressure to only 7 bar (~60 m of water) suggests that the pipeline may have filled with seawater. If that’s the case, it may be that the pipeline will require such extensive repairs that restoring it to operability is cost prohibitive.

Prior to any investigation, Western media is likely to push the theory that Russia is behind this sabotage. Which makes little sense since there is no reason for Russia to destroy their own infrastructure they both spent billions constructing and have complete control over.

Who most clearly benefits from such a disaster? Since the same time last year, the US has more than doubled the volumes of gas it is sending to Europe.

In this context, it is readily apparent that the US has been motivated not only to spark and maintain the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but also in subordinating Europe to temporarily buoy its own flailing economy.

At the center of the conflict is Nord Stream 2, the newly built natural gas pipeline connecting Russia and Germany. The significant economic integration that is set to occur between Russia and Europe’s biggest economy represents a direct threat to US hegemony.

Prior to this leak, the only thing preventing flow through the pipeline was a regulatory block placed in February by German Chancellor Scholz at the behest of the US. Earlier today, protests demanding the pipeline be opened erupted in Germany. The timing is simply incredible.

If a pipeline is closed simply due to a regulatory block, the only impediment to opening the valves is political. But if a pipeline is destroyed, there is no need to worry about a change in Chancellor.

This relentless pursuit of monopoly control over Europe’s energy supply is the most clear demonstration of how Europe is being imperialized by the U.S. Thus it is no coincidence that, in the absence of communist leadership, Europe is seeing a rise in fascist govts as a result.

We’re going to have to wait for the investigation, but if you wanted to sabotage a new undersea pipeline while making it appear as an accident, one way to do it would be to trigger a very small submarine landslide.

Another possible pipeline sabotage technique with plausible deniability is the use of unexploded ordinance left over from WW2.

NORDSTREAM 1 SUFFERS PRESSURE DROP TOO!

Late Monday into Tuesday (Europe time) reports began surfacing about pressure drops in ***BOTH*** Nord Stream lines, 1 and 2!

CONFIRMED: massive leaks in both NS pipelines. The only remaining intact gas pipelines connecting Russia with Western Europe run overland through Belarus and Ukraine.

Hal Turner Editorial Opinion

If this is true, it was almost certainly sabotage perpetrated by the US. And it could very well be interpreted by the Russians as an act of war.

Most likely because they knew the Germans were thinking long and hard about opening the line before winter sets in.

Want clear indication this was U.S. sabotage? Listen to Joe Biden from July 2, 2022 saying “There will be no Nordstream 2, we will bring an end to it.”

ANd lest you think Biden had some slip of the tongue or Dementia-moment, give ear to Victoria Nuland at the US State Department, six months EARLIER, on January 27, almost a month before Russia entered Ukraine:

Who did this is now almost immaterial -except for starting a war . . . Doesn’t matter who did it, or what did it, it means GERMANY HAS NO GAS.

Anyone who doesn’t now realize WW3 has begun is simply not paying attention.

UPDATE 9:17 AM EDT TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

“There are two leaks on Nord Stream 1 – one in the Swedish economic zone and one in the Danish economic zone. It turns out that Nord Stream 1 is actually TWO separate pipes! BOTH pipes are ruptured!

They are very near each other”

The other rupture, of the brand new Nord Stream 2 is at a THIRD pipeline. So THREE pipes have been ruptured, in different areas. This was no ship anchor accident, it looks more and more as a deliberate act.

“The destruction that occurred on the same day at once on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system is unprecedented.

Experts say repairs on both pipelines could take up to several years.

Initial investigation into the situation has revealed that by chance, over the last few days the USS KEARSARGE (LHD-3) incl. Fleet was traveling in the very area where the Nord stream pipeline sabotage is now.

Here is ship data:

The last location reports from Marinetraffic shows the KEARSAGE and its fleet north of Bornholm.

According to some press reports from a few days ago, the ship was also east and south of Bornholm (where the pipeline runs) and switched off its AIS tracking system there.



The fact that the Nordstream pipe ruptures are in Danish territorial waters is of course no coincidence. The Russians, in order to check and repair this, would again need a permit from the Danes, as was already the case with the construction.

What was the USS KEARSAGE doing in that area when it shut off its AIS tracking? Planting time-delayed explosives???

UPDATE 9:44 AM EDT —

SEISMIC ACTIVITY (BLASTING) REPORTS NORWAY



The Norwegian Earthquake Situation Center (NORSAR) reports a seismic activity of magnitude 2.2 in the area of Bornholm for last night at 19:03 clock local time.



It could be an explosion in the area, which corresponds approximately to the damage site of the pipelines.

NOTE:

