by JD Heyes | NaturalNews.com

October 3rd 2022, 2:18 pm

‘The idea that Bill Gates exerts undue influence over global health has consistently been denied and dismissed as a loony conspiracy theory,’ notes Dr. Mercola.

(Natural News) A startling report published earlier this week by Politico admitted what a growing number of Westerners and especially Americans have suspected for quite some time: The world literally is being run by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

According to Dr. Joseph Mercola, the story essentially noted these main points:

— The Sept. 14 Politico special report was based on interviews with four dozen U.S. and European officials as well as global health officials who admitted that the global COVID-19 response is being run by a computer nerd who made his fortune building substandard computer platforms;

— A quad of health organizations — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, GAVI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Wellcome Trust — quickly took over the global response to the pandemic, and while they all claim that they are independent groups, in fact, they were all either founded by or are funded by Gates himself;

— As the outbreak first began to spread, the Gates Foundation, GAVI, CEPI, and the Wellcome Trust started to coordinate their actions such as identifying vaccine makers while funding vax tests, drug treatments and mRNA injections, while also putting together a global distribution system in a collaboration with the World Health Organization — but they failed to actually meet their own objectives on all fronts;

— Again, Gates is a computer nerd and is not at all qualified to make global health recommendations, let alone take the lead in a global pandemic response;

— What’s more, Gates has never been elected to represent the public in general or Americans in particular.

“The idea that Bill Gates exerts undue influence over global health has consistently been denied and dismissed as a loony conspiracy theory. But as with so many other things, this conspiracy theory is now turning out to be a conspiracy fact,” Mercola reported, noting that the Politico piece was originally titled, “How Bill Gates and His Partners Took Over the Global COVID Response.”

However, as noted by Igor Chudov on Substack, the headline was later changed to read: “How Four Private Groups Used Their Clout to Control the Global COVID Response — With Little Oversight.”

Here is a screenshot from Chudov:

Mercola noted that, for some reason, Politico changed the headline again, and it now reads: “How Bill Gates and partners used their clout to control the global Covid response — with little oversight.”

“While the most powerful nations looked inward, four non-governmental global health organizations began making plans for a life-or-death struggle against a virus that would know no boundaries,” Politico reported, adding: “What followed was a steady, almost inexorable shift in power from the overwhelmed governments to a group of non-governmental organizations, according to a seven-month investigation” by the outlet reporters in the U.S. and Europe, in conjunction with the German newspaper WELT.

“Armed with expertise, bolstered by contacts at the highest levels of Western nations and empowered by well-grooved relationships with drug makers, the four organizations took on roles often played by governments — but without the accountability of governments,” the report continued.

To date, the four groups have collectively spent around $10 billion on COVID since 2020, more than enough to make several individuals involved very rich. That includes some $1.4 billion given to the WHO, which hid the fact that China was responsible for both developing COVID and its spread around the world.

“The organizations’ leaders had unprecedented access to the highest levels of governments, spending at least $8.3 million to lobby lawmakers and officials in the U.S. and Europe,” Politico noted in a “key takeaway” from its lengthy story. “Officials from the U.S., EU and representatives from the WHO rotated through these four organizations as employees, helping them solidify their political and financial connections in Washington and Brussels.”

Kate Elder, senior vaccines policy adviser for the Doctors Without Borders’ Access Campaign, asked one obvious question: “What makes Bill Gates qualified to be giving advice and advising the U.S. government on where they should be putting the tremendous resources?”

The answer is always the same: Money that is used not for good but to purchase access and influence.

Sources include:

TakeControl.Substack.com

Politico.com

NaturalNews.com