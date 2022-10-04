by Kelen McBreen

October 3rd 2022, 2:00 pm

Ukrainian president suggests Musk now ‘supports Russia’ for floating potential terms of peace agreement

The more damage caused in the skirmish, the more money Zelensky can fundraise to ‘rebuild’ the country

Update: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a poll to his official Twitter account on Monday in response to a pair of polls sent out by billionaire Elon Musk.

Zelensky suggested Musk now “supports Russia” because he is trying to find a way to bring about peace.

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk released a poll on Twitter Monday, asking his followers how they felt about his outline for what a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia might look like.

“Ukraine-Russia Peace,” Musk wrote, along with the following bullet points.

Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people

Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).

Water supply to Crimea assured.

Ukraine remains neutral.

Essentially, Musk doesn’t buy the credibility of the referendum held in the Donbas region last week and wants the UN to hold another election so citizens of the region can finally decide if they want to become a part of Russia, remain independent, or become a part of Ukraine.

He also proposed Ukraine recognize Crimea as a Russian territory and for the Ukrainian government to restore the flow of water to Crimea since they shut it down after the 2014 Russian annexation of the region.

Lastly, Musk suggested Ukraine remain “neutral” and not join NATO.

The results of the poll as of Monday afternoon were about 60% “No,” and 40% “Yes.”

The billionaire CEO also wrote, “This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then,” adding, “Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”

Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

The global establishment and pro-Ukrainian Twitter users were furious at Musk’s hypothetical negotiations.

Keep in mind, SpaceX’s satellite internet service Starlink has been used by the Ukrainian military throughout the war as Musk has been sympathetic to their fight with Russia.

Ukrainian diplomat Andrij Melnyk responded by telling Musk to “fuck off” and claiming no Ukrainian will ever buy a Tesla.

In trying to legitimize pseudo-referendums that took place at gunpoint under conditions of persecution, mass executions and torture? Bad path.”

The Tesla founder simply answered, “No, I’m suggesting voting under UN (or pick your most trusted entity or country) supervision.”

Are you trying to legitimize pseudo-referendums that took place at gunpoint under conditions of persecution, mass executions and torture? Bad path. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) October 3, 2022

Ukrainian news outlet The Kyiv Post responded, “Elon, you’re a cool guy and thanks for the Starlink but it’d be so very wonderful if you were to carry out votes on things that you know about. We don’t carry out votes on apartheid and Nelson Mandela.”

A U.S. congressional advisor named Paul Massaro answered Musk’s poll by suggesting the only solution to the conflict will be if “Russia leaves Ukraine immediately, pays reparations, decolonizes, demilitarizes, and denuclearizes.”

Tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom responded to Massaro, calling him out for being a CIA asset in charge of a massive $100 million bot army engaged in pro-American and Ukrainian propaganda.

As of Monday afternoon, 60% of those polled answered, “Yes,” with 40% responding, “No.”

Musk responded to a follower claiming he’s enraging Ukrainians by explaining he doesn’t care about popularity, but instead about the fact that “millions of people may die needlessly.”

Musk continued, telling his followers, “Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating. Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.”

Once again, the establishment mob is turning against someone for daring to stray ever so slightly from its groupthink narratives.