WORLD HAL TURNER 11 OCTOBER 2022

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in Ukraine, did NOT begin with coffee . . . it began with another barrage of Russian ballistic missiles – and they’re still coming in as you read this story, posted at 6:48 AM EDT here in the USA.

This morning, missiles hit infrastructure facilities of the Odessa region. Ukrainian air defense did not help, apparently totally suppressed by Russian Electronic Warfare (EW) systems.

Ukrainian social media channels are also talking about missiles over Kiev for yet another day.

Another salvo of Russian missiles have been fired from the Caspian Sea, and still more have been fired from inside Russia’s Kursk Region.

AIR RAID raid sirens are sounding in the Sumy, Poltava, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.

EXPLOSIONS are taking place in Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, and even in the newly added region of Russia called the Donetsk region – as Russia hits Ukrainian forces that grabbed part of that region just last week.

In another recently added region of Russia, Luhansk, some hours ago the Russian Army, DPR & LPR forces launched a counteroffensive and recaptured the towns of Novosadove, Terny, Yampolivka and Tors’ke.

In a third recently added region of Russia, Zaporozhye, missiles are raining down on Ukrainian positions.

THIS IS A LIVE UPDATED STORY. IMAGES AND VIDEO WILL BE ADDED, ALONG WITH NEW INFO — CHECK BACK . . .

UPDATE 6:55 AM EDT —

Shepetovsky railway junction and repair shop in the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine has been hit.

Explosions are reported in Ochakiv, Nikolaev, Krivoy Rog, Rivyny, and Vinitsa.

More missile hits reported in the Kiev and Odessa regions.

In more regions of Ukraine, there are electricity problems – again.

Some people are saying “the second day of Armageddon in Ukraine, has begun.”

The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to hit electrical infrastructure which powers the Ukraine army. This morning, two Iranian-made Geran-2 kamikaze UAV’s struck the Ladyzhynskya Theermal Power Plant, a 330Kv plant. Extent of damage is not yet known.

The map below shows the missile strikes inside Ukraine, so far, today:

MORE:

Pavlograd railway junction destroyed as result of Ru strikes. It is (was) important supply hub for Kiev forces… During the missile attack on the railway junction in Pavlograd, a train with military equipment was reportedly hit.

The head of the Lviv region announced three explosions at two energy facilities in the region.

As shown on the map below, Russian troops went on the attack in all directions: near Liman, Artiomovsk, Donetsk, as well as in the Kherson and Nikolaev directions:

UPDATE 7:18 AM EDT —

This is the Air Raid Alert map at this hour:

Air-Launched cruise missiles in the air over Odessa right now, identified as Russian KH-101. File photo of missile below:

BULLETIN

Bulgaria dropped sanctions against Russian Oil, fuels – and gas. NATO/EU is finally beginning to crack.

UPDATE 8:36 AM EDT —

The United States and its allies, while continuing to supply weapons to Kiev, have come close to the red line, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in a comment.



“We call on the United States and its allies not to cross the red lines that they have come close to. Stop pumping the [Kiev] regime with lethal weapons. This will only lead to new casualties and destruction, further prolonging the conflict,” Antonov said.

Below, a Map of missile HITS in Ukraine by 11:00 (Ukraine time) on October 11:

*** FLASH ***

PANIC IN KIEV – THOUSANDS FLEEING

EVERY SINGLE ROAD out of Kiev, Ukraine, is absolutely JAMMED with traffic as citizens have begun to panic over the Russian missile attacks, and are trying desperately to flee the city. Video of one road, below:

UPDATE – 9:46 AM EDT —

Something really big got hit in Ukraine . . . really big!

UPDATE 5:27 PM EDT —

There appears to be a method to what Russia is hitting. Electrical stations with 330 Kv were hit yesterday. Today, they have been hitting the larger 750 Kv sites. Many many many larger sub-stations in Ukraine, are looking like this today:

Communications in and out of Ukraine has suddenly become very unreliable. Information is getting out, but nowhere on the scale it was yesterday.

— Kiev and Lviv without power right now.

UGANDA??

A Ukrainian AN-124-100 heavy transport aircraft departed Entebbe, Uganda this morning and landed at Rzeszow-Jasieńka International Airport in Poland, which is the main air hub for military equipment, weapons and ammunition delivered to Armed Forces Ukraine (AFU).



According to open sources, Uganda’s army has several dozen units of Soviet equipment, including T-72 and T-55 tanks, BMP-2, BTR-60, 122mm D-30 guns and Grad MLRS, as well as a stock of ammunition for them. In addition, T-90C tanks and BTR-80A armoured personnel carriers were supplied to Uganda from Russia.



A few months after the outbreak of hostilities, most of the AFU’s artillery ammunition stocks began to run out, and many familiar Soviet vehicles were also needed, forcing Ukraine to seek new sources of supply from European states with Soviet-era equipment as well as exotic countries such as Pakistan.



This strange flight of a Ukrainian Ruslan from Uganda, a country with large stockpiles of Soviet armaments, to a Polish airfield, which is the main supply base for Ukraine in need of Soviet armaments, raises serious concerns about the possible involvement of Uganda in this conflict on the side of the AFU.