WORLD HAL TURNER 14 OCTOBER 2022

Horrifying developments in the COVID-19 situation this morning in Europe. A member of the European Parliament says the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” for COVID-19 does not work, and the European Commission should terminate the contract for more vaccines and hold Pfizer accountable for fake medicine.

In the video below, from a meeting of an EU Parliament committee, with sub-titles, you will hear MP Mislav Kolakusic lay out the facts for yourself:

This stunning development is, at this hour, NOT BEING REPORTED in any other major news media . . . 10-14-2022 7:48 AM EDT