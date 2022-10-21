Posted on October 19, 2022 by DRenegade

BREAKING: CDC moves to add Covid vaccine to child immunization schedule for federal programshttps://t.co/dF6inCSBzu — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 19, 2022

COVID 19 was reportedly responsible for 1,304 deaths from individuals 0-17 years of age according to Statista.com. This accounts for 00.1% of ALL COVID deaths in the United States. It’s worth noting that 0-17 is a sample size double the other groups which are spread out among 9 year increments.

It’s also worth noting that is 00.1% of deaths, not cases. Also according to Statista, the US has reported 15.2 million cases in children under 18. This would suggest a mortality rate of 00.0085% amongst 0-17 year old children.

CDC Panel Votes to Add Covid-19 Vaccine to Recommended Childhood Schedule

A CDC panel unanimously voted on Wednesday to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the recommended childhood schedule.

The decision from the agency’s advisory committee (ACIP) would add the Covid-19 shot to the public health agency’s Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program. Fifteen voting members of mostly scientific or medical expert backgrounds make up the panel and are responsible for making vaccine recommendations. All of the panelists are chosen by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after an application and nomination process.

The ACIP’s Wednesday recommendation now goes to CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for approval. Once approved, the advice will be included in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), a publication of public health information.

They want our children dead, sterilized or incapacitated. Their option is to forcibly “vaccinate” our children in order to attend government sponsored state indoctrination centers currently known as “schools”.

They want civil war and although the government has already mobilized against the people who represent true America, they will try to make it look as if we are the “domestic terrorists” as they destroy absolutely everything that is America.

There is no need to write anything else; you know what to do to save your children from evil.

David DeGerolamo