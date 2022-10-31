ADMIN Covid, Experts, Government, Health, Vaccine DMED, DoD 0

Three military doctors say medical billing code data captured by Defense Medical Epidemiology Database shows sharp spikes in miscarriages, myocarditis, cancer diagnoses, Bell’s palsy, female infertility.

According to the data found by the military doctors, there was also a nearly 300% increase in cancer diagnoses, from a 38,700-per-year average in 2016-2020 to 114,645 in 2021.

Military medical whistleblowers have come forward with a trove of data on vaccine safety that they claim is the most accurate available.

On Monday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) hosted “COVID-19: A Second Opinion,” a livestreamed discussion panel featuring world-renowned doctors and medical experts who provided an alternative take on the public health response to COVID-19.

One of the panelists was Ohio attorney Thomas Renz, who is representing clients who have brought lawsuits against the COVID vaccine mandates, The Blaze reported.

Renz’s whistleblower clients found information on common vaccine injuries in DOD medical billing data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED).

The DMED is the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch’s (AFHSB) “web-based tool to remotely query de-identified active component personnel and medical event data contained within the Defense Medical Surveillance System (DMSS).”

The database contains every International Classification of Diseases (ICD) medical billing code for all medical diagnoses submitted by the military for medical insurance billing.

In sworn statements that Renz intends to submit in court, three military doctors — Samuel Sigoloff, Peter Chambers, and Theresa Long — detailed the information they found.

Renz said that according to the data the doctors found, there was a 300% increase in miscarriages in the military during the first 10 months of 2021 over the five-year average.

Senator Ron Johnson’s Letter to the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin

Sen. Johnson penned a letter on February 1, 2022, to the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, reporting the findings from his roundtable with the facts presented by the whistleblowers.

The facts stated that registered diagnoses for neurological issues increased 10 times from a five-year (from 2016-2020) average of 82,000 to 863,000 in 2021.

Sen. Johnson’s letter to SecDef, Lloyd Austin

There were also increases in registered diagnoses in 2021 for the following medical conditions:

Hypertension – 2,181% increase

Diseases of the nervous system – 1,048% increase

Malignant neoplasms of esophagus – 894% increase

Multiple sclerosis – 680% increase

Malignant neoplasms of digestive organs – 624% increase

Guillain-Barre syndrome – 551% increase

Breast cancer – 487% increase

Demyelinating – 487% increase

Malignant neoplasms of thyroid and other endocrine glands – 474% increase

Female infertility – 472% increase

Pulmonary embolism – 468% increase

Migraines – 452% increase

Ovarian dysfunction – 437% increase

Testicular cancer – 369% increase

Tachycardia – 302% increase

Sen. Johnson with redacted data from federal agency. “This is what we get when I investigate.”

From 2016 through 2020, there were 1,499 codes for miscarriages each year, TheBlaze reported. From January through October 2021, there were 4,182.

The doctors analyzing the data queried the numbers for hundreds of codes throughout the five-year time period. The codes that were examined are generally for ailments that have been established as potential adverse effects of the vaccines in medical literature, according to the news outlet.

During 2020, the number of miscarriage codes dipped slightly below the five-year average at 1,477. But the billing codes were not sufficiently below the average in any particular category to suggest that a 2020 decrease in doctor’s visits during pandemic lockdowns accounted for the subsequent increase in 2021 diagnoses.

While the database includes ICD codes for both military hospital visits and ambulatory visits, the data Renz presented is from ambulatory diagnosis data.

Johnson mentioned during the panel that data on myocarditis cases appears to have been doctored, as the whistleblowers found that the number of codes for the diagnosis was about 28 times higher in August 2021 than when they checked again this month, where it was only two times higher.

“[T]here appears to be doctoring of the data,” Johnson said. “Now, my staff has already sent — this morning, we sent a record preservation letter to the Department of Defense to try and protect this data.”

According to the data found by the military doctors, there was also a nearly 300% increase in cancer diagnoses, from a 38,700-per-year average to 114,645 in 2021.

For neurological issues diagnosis codes, there was a more than 1,000% increase in 2021 over the five-year average, from 82,000 to 863,000. Renz noted during the panel that neurological issues “would affect our pilots.”

“Our soldiers are being experimented on, injured, and sometimes, possibly, killed,” he added.

Additional data The Blaze received from Renz showed: a 269% increase in myocardial infarction, 291% increase in Bell’s palsy, 156% increase in congenital malformations of military members’ children, 471% increase in female infertility, and 467% increase in pulmonary embolisms.

Leigh Dundas, human rights attorney, reported that in August 2021, “the DoD website” reported 1,239 cases of acute myocarditis. That number dropped to 307 on the next run. In early January, the cases dropped again to 176, and as of January 24, 2022, there were only 17 cases showing on the website.

“There is a word for that. It’s not ‘suspicious.’ We have in the military the single best dataset that exists because we have baselines in there. And acute disease across all categories in the preceding years, five years, leading up to the vaccination year was 1.7 million. They introduced and mandated a COVID-19 vaccine for our US military when they had only lost twelve service members total to the disease, and in the ten months in 2021 after that, it jumped from 1.7 million, all diseases, to darn near 22 million. That was a 20 million increase (Editor’s Note: that’s 70.56 times the incidence). We need to not be calling this suspicious, with all due respect. We need to be asking hard questions of the DoD.” — Leigh Dundas

Nicole Sirotek, Registered Nurse & Masters-Prepared Biochemist, Speaks at Sen. Johnson’s Second Opinion Roundtable

Full transcript of her speech

Nicole Sirotek:

Thank you, Senator, for giving me an uninterrupted opportunity to represent the harm that is coming to the patients in the American hospitals and the lack of early intervention. My name is Nicole Sirotek. I’m a registered nurse. I’ve been a registered nurse for over a decade. My specialty is critical care trauma in flight. Since the start of the COVID pandemic I’ve actually been rebranded. I guess you can say as a leading expert in early intervention strategies executed on a large mass scale using the FLCCC protocol as well as COVID patient ventilator protective strategies to optimize COVID patients on the ventilators.

My story actually begins back in May of 2020. I was one of the original nurses that went to NYC to help with the COVID pandemic because as we remembered, they needed nurses and most importantly, they needed ventilators. Well, I was the whole package, a flight nurse that can manage ventilators, and when I arrived there the gross negligence and the medical, you know, malfeasance that happened in there, and the complete medical mismanagement of these patients is what had led us to the situation that we’re in right now. The pandemic and the hysteria that was created from poor public health measures, and poor execution of appropriate early intervention strategies and the handicapping of medical professionals doing their job has led to where we are right now and into the crisis situation that we are in. I will use several key case studies that will represent larger descriptive statistical information for what i’m going to speak of, but when I was in New York, and what continues to happen today, is that many of them are not dying from COVID.

Now many people don’t know about me is that I’m actually a masters-prepared biochemist, and I have worked extensively with the HIV virus, tracking genetic mutation so I feel very comfortable going toe-to-toe with some of these doctors here, although I am not a doctor. I’m just a nurse. But what we saw on these front lines – we knew what was happening, and when we asked for the Ibuprofen, they said “No, it was contraindicated.” When we asked like, “Why aren’t we giving them steroids?” “Oh well, it’s not – we’re just following orders.” Following orders has led to the sheer number of deaths that has occurred in these hospitals. I didn’t see a single patient die of COVID. I’ve seen a substantial number of patients die of negligence and medical malfeasance.

When I was on the front lines of New York I’m unfortunately known globally viral as the nurse that was in the break room sobbing saying that they were murdering my patients (video link – warning: graphic language).

The pharmaceutical companies had gone into those hospitals and decided to practice, I guess you can say, on the minorities, on the disadvantaged, on the marginalized populations that we know that we had no advocates for, because the very agencies that should have been protecting them were closed because we were sheltering in place.

Now, while I was there, and I saw that the pharmaceutical companies were rolling out Remdesivir onto the patients, I tried to get a hold of the IRBs (Institutional Review Boards). I tried to get a hold of my appropriate chain of command see. I tried CMS. I tried department of health, and they rolled out Remdesivir onto a substantial number of patients for which we all saw it was killing the patients, and now it’s the FDA approved drug that is continuing to kill patients in the United States. As nurses, we’ve collected a statistical or descriptive amount of information that you may not get from the doctors, because for more they do quantitative data; we do qualitative data with a humanistic phenomenological approach in nursing research. And so, we’ve collected the data from all of these patients across the country from which we have been helping patients because I formed the organization American Frontline Nurses, and the advocacy network, so nurses could advocate for these patients. And all of this data pool shows that as these patients get Remdesivir, they have a less than 25 percent chance of survival if they get more than two doses. Now they’re rolling it out on children as well and into the nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities as early intervention when as Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Merrick have already demonstrated that there are cost-effective medications out there, and we are going to see the amplification of death across our country.

“All of this data pool shows that as these patients get Remdesivir, they have a less than 25 percent chance of survival if they get more than two doses. Now they’re rolling it out on children as well and into the nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities as early intervention when as Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Merrick have already demonstrated that there are cost-effective medications out there, and we are going to see the amplification of death across our country.”

And we haven’t even touched on the vaccines for which all of our expert panels have already very well described that situation, so I won’t touch on that since many of them are by far superior to me than even I could ever hope to be. But I can tell you that two days ago I flew out my first 10-year-old with a heart attack, and I had to fight the doctor in the ER because he’s like, “10-year-olds don’t have heart attacks.” And I argued back and forth for 30 minutes to force his hand to get an EKG to find out that he had almost a complete stemi which is ST elevated myocardial infarction, for which you could see it lit up on the 12 lead EKG. And he’s like, “Well that’s not possible.” And I’m like, “Well, he was just vaccinated yesterday. It is very much possible.” At any given time, people are getting a hold of me and the nurse advocates at American Frontline Nurses to help advocate, because as you’ve seen, there is victim shaming that, oh, “it’s anxiety.” Oh, “It’s this,” but in actuality, if they put down that it was a vaccine injury, the physician, the corporation, the hospital, the clinic – they actually won’t get reimbursed, so it gets labeled as “anxiety” or “neuropathy” or “Guillain-Barre syndrome” when in actuality it’s very realistically a vaccine injury.

Now, I’m not, even though I founded American Frontline Nurses, I’ve traveled extensively to South America, India and South Africa, working in hot zones, stopping the spread of the virus and working with early intervention. And nowhere in those countries and developing nations do I see these issues that we see here in the United States. It’s actually, I’m a very proud American citizen. I come from a family of immigrants, and my mother told me that the United States is the best country in the world. Though, granted, I am biased being an American. And our level of health care has been deteriorated to sub-standard third world nation health care, whereas I tell people you are better off in South America in a field hospital than you are in level one trauma designer hospitals in the United States.

As nurses, we’re getting reports across the country from our American front-line nurses about patients not getting food, patients not getting water. How come a patient hasn’t been fed in nine days? Why do I need to get a court order to force a hospital to feed a person who isn’t intubated and who’s literally telling you they would like food? “Oh well, you can’t take your bipap mask off.” Well, that’s what us nurses are for. We’re going to help you take that off. We’re going to help you eat, but we’re not allowed to. If you know if they’re on a ventilator they’re not getting basic standards of care. I’ve had patients that haven’t been bathed, haven’t been fed, haven’t been given water, haven’t been turned. And if you ask me, this isn’t a hospital. This is a concentration camp. Absolutely it is. Nowhere in the United States do we isolate people for hundreds of hours at a time with no human contact. It’s not even allowed in the prisons. You are not allowed to isolate a prisoner for beyond a certain extensive amount of time, because it is horrible for their mental health, and is considered inhumane. However, in these hospitals now, we’re allowed to isolate patients from their families for days, and you have to say goodbye to them over an iPhone as Jennifer Bridges has just demonstrated to us, or she has to shuttle people in to see. And personally, I was fired for sneaking a Hispanic family in to say the last rights to their family.

And so, thank you, Senator Johnson, for giving nurses the opportunity to come and represent our patients, because as you can see, we’re not often thought of as leading professionals, though we are the missing link between the doctors and the patients. So, thank you so much for this time.

Sen. Johnson:

Thank you for being a nurse.

Sen. Ron Johnson’s panel discussion with a group of world-renowned doctors and medical experts (starts at 40:20)

