by Paul Joseph Watson

November 28th 2022, 12:35 pm

What the media is hiding.

Legacy media is now calling anti-lockdown protesters in China “courageous,” having demonized anti-lockdown protesters in the west since the very beginning.

We haven’t forgotten!

Please share this video! https://youtu.be/kAQNlLmqYY8

