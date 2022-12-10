Putin said his country’s advanced hypersonic weapons would ensure Russia would respond forcefully to any threat.

Russia: Putin confrms Sarmat missile tests are ‘successful’

Warmonger Vladimir Putin issued a chilling warning today that any nation daring to attack Russia with nuclear weapons would be wiped off the face of the earth. The increasingly vitriolic dictator – whose invasion of neighbour Ukraine is floundering – said Russia did not have plans to launch a preventative nuclear attack, unlike the United States.

Waving his own military arsenal around, Putin said his country’s advanced hypersonic weapons would ensure Russia would respond forcefully to any threat.

He made his sabre-rattling comments at a meeting of regional heads in the Kyrgyz capital Bishek

Putin told reporters that Moscow was opened to striking a deal despite heavy fighting continuing in the east and south of Ukraine as Russian troops attempt an offensive.

The most brutal engagements have been mostly in regions that Russia illegally annexed in September. Ukraine’s presidential office said five civilians have been killed and another 13 have been wounded by Russian shelling in the last 24 hours.

Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said the Russians were pressing an offensive on Bakhmut with daily attacks, despite taking heavy casualties.

He said: “You can best describe those attacks as cannon fodder, they are mostly relying on infantry and less on armor, and they can’t advance.”

In Kyrgyzstan Putin met with some of the few allies he still has on the global stage, rubbing shoulders with the leaders of Belarus, Kazakstan and Armenia.

He made the claim Russia wanted a peacful solutuon to the conflict in Ukraine that he had ordered in February this year.

NATO membership looks set to increase in response to the Russian invasion but the Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Norwegian broadcaster war between the treaty organisation was still a major concern.

He said: “If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong.

“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia. We are working on that every day to avoid that.”

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said in the interview that “there is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility,” adding that it was important to avoid a conflict “that involves more countries in Europe and becomes a full-fledged war in Europe.”

