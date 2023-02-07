Sunday, February 05, 2023 by: Lance D Johnson

(Natural News) The US government continues to escalate world war with Russia, while contributing to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The Biden regime has sent over $100+ billion to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions and weapons, with plans to send tanks, jets, and other weapons, with no resolve. The US, going out of their way to “protect” Ukraine, is clearly not seeking a peace treaty or any other measure of resolve. Any negotiations have been arrogant and escalatory. At times, the Biden regime has even threatened nuclear war with Russia, while treacherously guiding NATO into world war with Russia and China.

US spending hundreds of $ billions in Ukraine, with no exit plan

It is now apparent that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks unlimited funds for war and looks to protect the corrupt empire of oligarchs installed by the Bidens and Clintons over the past seventeen years. These corrupt, establishment politicians will do anything they can to protect their assets (biolabs) and conceal their military operations in Ukraine, with no regard to the lives they destroy in the process.

In 2005, former Senators Barack Obama and Richard Lugar traveled to Ukraine and visited former Soviet biological and chemical weapons facilities. According to the Washington Post, the labs were part of a “Cold War network of ‘antiplague’ stations that supplied highly lethal pathogens to Soviet bioweapons factories.” These facilities were decommissioned after the Soviet Union was dissolved. But in the 21st century, the United States was allowed to go into Ukraine and re-establish this network of biolabs. In fact, the US and Ukraine signed a pact, clearing the way for the Ukrainian government to receive US taxpayer funds to improve security at these facilities and retain dangerous work on pathogens of pandemic potential. This pact was advertised to the public as a way “to prevent the spread of biological weapons.” Ironically, when the labs were in the hands of Russian scientists, they were deemed dangerous “bioweapon facilities.”

Under the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Act of 2005, the US seized Soviet labs and took possession of dangerous bioweapons research, under the pretense of destroying stockpiles of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the US justifies its gain-of-function and “directed evolution” research on viruses around the world, and lies about their government’s involvement in bioweapons research.

The Biden regime is willing to escalate war with Russia to protect criminal operations in Ukraine

In February of 2014, under the supervision of the Obama Administration, the lawless land of Ukraine broke out in Civil War. The CIA and US State Department (under Hillary Clinton) took full control over the Ukraine government and assisted in a regime change. Victoria Nuland, the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, testified at a US Senate hearing that the Ukrainian biolabs do exist, and she is worried the contents of the lab will fall into the hands of the Russians. Nuland was the mastermind who engineered the Color Revolution in Ukraine during the regime change that took place under Obama/Clinton. Then Vice President Joe Biden took advantage of the regime change and traveled to the country over thirteen times. The “Big Guy” sent US taxpayer funds over to Ukraine to embolden Ukrainian oligarchs. Anyone who spoke out about the Biden’s kick-back/money laundering scheme in Ukraine, was immediately fired.

The FBI and DHS commanded Big Tech to censor all investigative reporting on biolabs in Ukraine, US involvement in gain-of-function virology research, and the truth about vaccines, because the intelligence community is clearly controlled by the same people who are profiteering off of bioweapons development and human suffering, whether through predatory vaccine and diagnostic programs or through direct exploitation of populations with enhanced pathogens, the censorship of medical treatments, or a global medical police state.

The corrupt, criminal forces behind Ukrainian biolabs grow violently defensive when investigation is near

The darkest elements of the intelligence community and the DNC were quick to impeach President Donald Trump over a phone call to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy back in 2019 because Trump was getting too close to their criminal operations. In the call, Trump asked Zelenskyy to look into a matter of corruption between Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine, which included Joe Biden publicly bragging about a prosecution that he stopped.

Zelenskyy ultimately failed to take any meaningful action against the Bidens. In fact, Zelenskyy eventually ordered the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to destroy all state documents affiliated with US biolab companies Metabiota and Battelle, right before the Russians marched in on their special military mission in Ukraine. Apparently, Vladimir Putin was also getting too close to their criminal operations.

Metabiota is part of the Pentagon’s DRTA Program and is funded by Rosemont Seneca (Hunter Biden). This secretive company produces biological agents under diplomatic cover at biolabs in Ukraine. The company also sells pandemic insurance and trackers to help countries get ahead of what they are releasing to the population.

The World Health Organization also advised Ukraine to destroy all pathogens in the biolabs (the same biolabs that the corporate media pretended did not exist). Again, it was the WHO that created a global medical police state. Obviously, this globalist organization only seeks to protect the biolabs that give them power to terrorize and control the world.

In 2022, Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations brought forth evidence at a UN Security Council, alleging that the US is operating at least thirty different biolabs in Ukraine, which contain enhancements on highly infectious bacteria strains, coronavirus, plague, and anthrax. The labs also use bats and fleas as vectors of disease spread. The US Embassy in Ukraine moved quickly to scrub evidence of thee biolabs from their site.

The corporate media in the US will not divulge any of these details because it is funded by the pharmaceutical companies that profit from predatory bioweapons and vaccine development. The corporate media has gone all in for Ukraine because the very existence of the pharmaceutical industry depends on the development of bioweapons, diagnostics, and so-called vaccines. The corrupt establishment politicians and their pharma overlords are only trying to protect their assets in Ukraine. They don’t care about the Ukrainian people.

Big Pharma, the corporate media, Big Tech, the darkest sects of the Intelligence Community, Zelensky and the corrupt Ukrainian puppet government, WHO, NIH, and other corrupt politicians connected to the Clintons/Bidens/Obama are all working together to protect their assets and criminal operations in Ukraine, while profiteering from the terror and control that ensues. Taxpayer funds, tanks, and munitions are being shipped to Ukraine by the billions to protect a corrupt empire of lies, a network of biolabs, and all the associated war crimes and crimes against humanity that have taken place over the past two decades.

