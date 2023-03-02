Wednesday, March 01, 2023 by: Ethan Huff

(Natural News) Another professional athlete is calling it quits after suffering serious injuries caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

Byron James, cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, suggested in a series of tweets this week that he is giving up the game due to jab injuries that have rendered him unable to continue playing.

“Much has changed in 8 years,” Jones tweeted. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”

Jones is referring to a tweet from 2015 in which he was celebrated by the NFL for his amazing athletic prowess, which is now gone thanks to his having to get jabbed in order to “stay safe” against the Fauci Flu.

While he did not mention covid jabs by name, Jones insinuated that the NFL’s approach to pain and health management is one of medical fascism. And his own obedience to that fascism has rendered Jones unable to continue playing football like he once did.

(Related: Check out our earlier coverage about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse and sudden reappearance on the NFL stage.)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says “95 percent” of NFL pushes players to take painkillers through an injury

Due to an injury, Jones missed the entire 2022 season for the Dolphins. During this time, he has presumably been told to take a cocktail of pills while rolling up his sleeve for the latest covid injections.

This protocol has all but completely debilitated Jones to the point that he is now telling his Twitter followers that he is probably going to have to throw in the towel and end his career early.

“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee,” Jones added in another tweet. “In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the class of 2023.”

This is another lightly veiled insinuation that things are not quite right at the NFL, and any rookies who join need to be aware of this before entering the league. What incoming players need to recognize is that the NFL is a drug-pushing operation not unlike the modern American medical system.

You may recall that star Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons admitted that “95 percent” of the NFL pushes players to take painkillers through an injury rather than heal naturally from it.

Since Jones is only 30 years old, many expected him to return next year once healed. It sounds as though Jones never expects to fully be healed and is throwing in the towel now via social media.

Keep in mind that Jones is still under contract for another two more seasons of NFL play. He received a lavish five-year, $82.5 million contract after four amazing seasons with the Cowboys.

“That’s a lot of money to give someone who isn’t a quarterback, pass rusher or wide receiver, and the Dolphins had high hopes for their star cornerback tandem of Jones and Xavien Howard (a fellow All-Pro and Pro Bowler.),” wrote Bryan Chai for The Western Journal.

“Howard, holding a 5-year, $90 million contract, and Jones formed the most expensive cornerback pairing in football (according to Over The Cap, the Dolphins are the only team in the NFL with two top-10 paid cornerbacks.) … All of that money spent, however, amounted to Jones and Howard combining for a meager 30 total games played together and exactly zero playoff wins.

Covid injections are lethal injections. To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

