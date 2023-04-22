Mike Morell was the former acting CIA director, serving for two months in 2011 and four months from 2013-13: he retired from the CIA in September 2013

Morell was asked by Antony Blinken, then a senior campaign official, to help rally former intel chiefs to say Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation

Morell recently testified before the House Judiciary Committee and said he coordinated a letter because he wanted to help Joe Biden’s electoral chances

By HARRIET ALEXANDER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

PUBLISHED: 16:07 AEST, 21 April 2023 | UPDATED: 02:06 AEST, 22 April 2023

A retired CIA leader coordinated a letter from former intelligence chiefs claiming that Hunter Biden‘s laptop was Russian disinformation because he wanted to help Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign.

Mike Morell told the House Judiciary Committee that he was asked by Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State – who at the time was a senior member of the Biden campaign – to help discredit the laptop reporting.

Morell was a former acting CIA director, serving for two months in 2011 and four months from 2012 to 2013. He retired from the CIA in September 2013.

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Jim Jordan, is currently investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop, as well as the Biden family businesses.

Morell ‘recently’ conducted a transcribed interview with Jordan’s team and was asked about the Biden campaign’s response to the laptop.

Hunter Biden is seen with his father Joe and aunt Valerie in Dublin on April 14

Hunter Biden is seen with his father Joe and aunt Valerie in Dublin on April 14

Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop

The laptop, which had been left in a Delaware repair store, was touted by Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s lawyer, as providing evidence of supposed corruption among the Biden family.

The Biden campaign said the efforts to publicize the contents of the laptop bore the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign.

The laptop included explicit photos of the troubled Hunter Biden naked, with prostitutes, and taking drugs, as well as multiple emails and texts between the 53-year-old and his father.

Morell said that he was asked by Blinken to rally former intelligence chiefs to agree that the laptop looked like a smear campaign.

He carried out ‘a little bit of my own research,’ and then reached out to retired CIA senior operations officer Marc Polymeropoulos for assistance in compiling the letter.

The letter was ultimately signed by 51 former intelligence officials, including himself and four other former CIA directors, including John Brennan and Leon Panetta.

The letter was published by Politico five days after The New York Post first reported on the contents of the laptop.

The headline for Politico’s story, on October 19, 2020, was: ‘Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former officials say.’

The letter alleged that The New York Post story ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.’

Several media outlets, including DailyMail.com, have since confirmed the contents of the laptop and that it belonged to Hunter Biden.