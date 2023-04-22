A tornado has left a trail of destruction across Oklahoma and Kansas, killing at least two people, levelling homes and leaving tens of thousands without power

Several other states are under severe weather watches as the twister system continues to leave a trail of destruction across the Midwest

Authorities are urging residents to seek shelter, as the storm comes after multiple tornadoes have hammered the Midwest in recent weeks

By WILL POTTER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM and CHRISTIAN OLIVER

PUBLISHED: 12:37 AEST, 20 April 2023 | UPDATED: 22:07 AEST, 20 April 2023

A devastating ‘supercell’ tornado system has ripped through Kansas and Oklahoma, killing at least two people while levelling entire homes and leaving a trail of destruction across multiple counties.

The terrifying twisters tore through the Midwest Wednesday evening, while parts of Nebraska, Missouri, Texas and Iowa have also been placed under tornado and severe thunderstorm watches.

Tennis-ball sized hail and torrential winds cut across the region, leaving approximately 20,000 people in the dark after the storms downed powerlines.

Authorities say at least two people have lost their lives in Cole, Oklahoma, one of the first areas to be hit by the destruction. The number of injured victims is currently unclear, however reports indicate several people have been hospitalized.

The devastation also formed a ‘debris ball’ that saw destroyed materials flung some 19,000ft into the air, causing further colossal damage.

School has also been canceled in some areas as local authorities attempt to deal with the storm’s damage.

Tornado ripping through Oklahoma leaves buildings in ruins

Tennis-ball sized hail and torrential winds destroyed multiple homes in the region

Terrifying images captured the moment the tornado swept through the town of Cole, Oklahoma on Wednesday evening

Tornado severely damages homes across wide area in Oklahoma

The severe weather front is expected to stretch through multiple states throughout Wednesday night and into the coming days, which could see several other breakout tornadoes continue to devastate the region.

The destruction comes after a series of tornadoes hammered the Midwest and South in recent weeks, where at least 26 people died due to the carnage.

The National Weather Service warned that the tornado was set to be ‘large and extremely dangerous’ as it swept in over Cole, Oklahoma, a town of roughly 600 people.

‘Intense supercells are ongoing across central Oklahoma this evening, with multiple reports of very large hail and a couple of possible tornadoes reported,’ the prediction center warned.

‘Later tonight, renewed storm development is expected from north-central Kansas into central Nebraska.’

Entire homes have been levelled and trees have been shredded to their stumps by the torrential winds, while authorities are urging drivers to avoid roads within the storm’s path.

With no prospect of respite yet, the NWS said more strong thunderstorms and severe weather are forecast for Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

The Tornado is pictured forming in the skies above Oklahoma ahead of the devastation caused by winds and hail

Entire homes were levelled as the tornado ripped through Oklahoma

The destruction is expected to stretch into multiple states overnight and into the coming days, with residents in the storm’s path urged to find shelter

A radar map of the devastating tornado saw it moving through Oklahoma and the Midwest on Wednesday evening

Multiple states have been placed under severe weather warnings as the storm stretches through Wednesday night