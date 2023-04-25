End Times, Joe Biden, Russia, Ukraine, USA The Biden Crime Family participated in Human Trafficking by Soliciting Prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine. Date: April 25, 2023Author: lance goodall 0 Comments The Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine.There is an entire crime enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden and his family.@GOPOversight has a much bigger investigation… pic.twitter.com/AGUBqfxTLs— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 18, 2023 Share this:TweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related