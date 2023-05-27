WORLD HAL TURNER 26 MAY 2023 HITS: 11106

The possible transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine from the West will cause a preemptive strike by Russia, said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

The statement was made during his visit to Vietnam.

Medvedev explained that the allies of Ukraine can put into service not only F-16 fighters, which is no longer excluded, but also nuclear weapons.

As reported by the Hal Turner Radio Show in a Subscribers-Only report on 23 May, debate within NATO over supplying Ukraine with F-16’s centers around the United States INISISTENCE the planes be a specially-modified model capable of carrying the U.S. “B-61” free-fall nuclear bomb.

The U.S. is also insisting that NATO countries train Ukraine pilots on how to utilize such nuclear bombs. (That original Subscribers-Only story appears HERE)

This has caused a gigantic rift within NATO. The United States, Great Britain, Poland, and Germany are in favor of this idea, while Turkey, Greece, and Hungary are against it.

“If this happens, they must be prepared for a retaliatory strike with a nuclear charge” said Medvedev.

Medvedev emphasized that if the situation comes to the point that nuclear weapons are being transferred to Ukraine, a preventive strike from Russia becomes inevitable.

He expressed confidence that many in the Western world are not fully aware of the seriousness of this issue, believing that the situation will not reach such a critical level. However, according to Medvedev, under certain circumstances, the situation may come to this.

A similar statement was made in the context of Medvedev’s harsh response to the call of G7 countries for the inadmissibility of nuclear war.

“They demand some guarantees from Russia on nuclear weapons, but, in fact, imply the possibility of a future nuclear conflict between our country and NATO”, – noted Medvedev.

Make a small donation below:

For those of you who cannot or will not use ONLINE financial transactions, you can mail cash, check or Money Order to:

HAROLD TURNER

POST OFFICE BOX 421

NORTH BERGEN, NJ 07047

USA

———-