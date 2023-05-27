Walmart is also selling trans items for children and infants. They are trying to fly under the radar by making it available by delivery only but is purchased through their app.
together on the app last night. Onsies and t-shirt for infants, toddlers
and children. All pride stuff. I love my 2 dads. I love my 2 moms.
Protect trans kids. Pride. And more. All have rainbow somewhere in it too.
This is an abomination. This merchandise is for adults to use to raise up a child
in the way they should NOT go! Confused from infancy! Walmart thinks they
are being slick by not having items in stock but fulfilling the sale
through the app which is extremely popular. Please Mr. Quayle I hope that
you will expose this travesty. They must not be allowed to fly under the
radar!
No one cares what this old lady in her 60s has to say.
Thank you and God bless you.May 26 23