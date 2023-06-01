Target shares fell 3.66 percent Tuesday, resulting in the retail store losing $2.4billion in market capitalization

31 May 2023

Target’s share prices continued to plummet for an eighth-straight day Tuesday as the retailer faces its biggest losing streak in five years.

Shares fell 3.66 percent on Tuesday, resulting in the once-popular retail store losing a whopping $2.4billion in market capitalization amid widespread backlash to its Pride display, which included ‘tuck-friendly’ women’s swimwear.

Tuesday’s losses put the stock on its longest losing streak since November 2018, according to FOX Business, with shares at a 52-week low of $133.88 — down nearly 15 percent over the month.

Target’s market capitalization is down by more than $12billion in the last 14 days as its value plunged to $61.85billion when trading closed Tuesday.

