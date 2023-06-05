Date: June 2, 2023Author: Editor, cairnsnews

Senator Robert’s persistence and that of others finally paid off. Murphy resigned as Secretary of Health

Dr Brendan Murphy announces retirement today after admitting to parliamentary hearing that vaxx mandates are unjustified

Stunning evidence to a parliamentary hearing late last night has seen Secretary of Australia’s Department of Health Professor Brendan Murphy admit that vaccine mandates are unjustified.

The backflip comes after months of questioning over the efficacy of the vaccines ability to stop transmission.

Senator Roberts said, “One Nation has always maintained that vaccination should be a personal medical choice and never mandated by the government or an employer.”

“Finally, Professor Murphy has accepted the science. With the vaccines unable to stop transmission, vaccine mandates cannot be justified.”

“This is too little too late for the thousands of people who have suffered life changing injuries as a result of mandates or lost their livelihoods because of their choice to remain unvaccinated.”

“As Professor Murphy, one of the highest health officials in the country, said in his evidence, mandates are no longer justified.”

“The government must immediately act to end all vaccine mandates still in effect at government workplaces and immediately act to pass One Nation’s vaccine discrimination bill so no further harm is done in the private sector.”

Brendan Murphy former Chief Medical Officer of Australia & the current Secretary of the Department of Health has tonight (at 10.30pmduring Senate Estimates in Parliament House, Canberra) finally admitted that vaccine mandates are “no longer justified”. As of 9am tomorrow (Friday) any CEO of any organisation that continues with vaccines mandates is exposing that organisation (and potentially themselves) to being sued, and not having any defence. That should be the final nail in the coffin of dark period of Australia’s history.

💥BREAKING💥



Brendan Murphy former Chief Medical Officer of Australia & the current Secretary of the Department of Health has tonight (at 10.30pmduring Senate Estimates in Parliament House, Canberra) finally admitted that vaccine mandates are "no longer justified".



As of… pic.twitter.com/BZFuTRciAk — Craig Kelly (@CKellyUAP) June 1, 2023

Be sure they are aware of the DNA contamination. And, for your own sake, QUIT if they still demand it!https://t.co/vrJHdmGCC1 — Crash_the_Flash 🐭 (@Crash_the_Flash) June 1, 2023