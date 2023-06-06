By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline – Live Free Or Die

According to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenksyy, Ukraine is now ready for a ‘counter-offensive‘ against Russia, but that “many will die.” Telling the Wall Street Journal that “it will take some time and at some cost,” this ‘counter-offensive‘ comes at nearly the exact same time as Air Defender 23, the huge military air defense exercise planned in Europe for June 12th through June 23rd, what will be the largest exercise of air forces in NATO’s history involving 10,000 participants and 220 aircraft.

And while Air Defender 23 will only take place over European air space and be carried out under the control of the German Air Force, or the Luftwaffe, the mere fact alone that Air Defender 23 is taking place at the same time as Zelenskyy claiming Ukraine is ready for a counteroffensive against Russia speaks volumes, especially with institutional food kitchens now being warned to have at least 10 days of food supply on hand in case of an emergency as heard in the 1st video at the bottom of this story.

And with these ‘events‘ happening at the same time as “Food Tyranny Is Here with the Government To Track ‘Household Food Consumption’ And ‘Capping’ Red Meat,” as well as “the Globalists Declaring War On Farmers, so Americans Better Be Prepared For Difficult Times as The World Runs Out Of Food, and They’re Looking To The US As Their Global Grocery Store,” and the “Biden Regime Attacking Farmers Under The Pretense Of Climate Change As Food Inflation Continues To Spike- In Reality They Want To Control Americans By Controlling The Food Supply,” one could easily argue we’re watching World War 3 and full-scale tyranny unfolding before our eyes.

With even Wal-Mart now reporting Americans serve their families best by stocking up on extra food in case of a disaster striking, the Express reported on Sunday that the UK must now prepare for direct attacks from Russia as we quickly move into WW3 territory, following assertions by the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly that Ukraine has the right to project force “beyond its own borders”.

With those remarks leading to Russian president Dmitry Medvedev recently claiming that UK politicians are now legitimate military targets for Moscow, and Cleverly warning the Russian attacks could range from the sabotage of critical infrastructure to deniable radiolog­ical or chemical assaults, as we’d reported on ANP just days ago, it’d only take one attack upon our electrical grids, blamed upon Russians or even Conservatives, to unleash madness unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, with the huge majority of people in the UK, and Americans, totally unprepared to live their lives without electricity.