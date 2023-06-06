All News Pipeline

And with all of this madness happening at nearly the exact same time as the U.S. Food Production Having Taken A Very Dangerous Turn In The Wrong Direction as reported in this new story by Michael Snyder over at the End of the American Dream website, those who haven’t prepared may soon be facing ‘9 Meals Until Anarchy,’ and imagine 10’s of millions all facing that at once! From that story.

If farmers and ranchers don’t produce enough food, we don’t eat. So we should always be very thankful for our hard working farmers and ranchers. Unfortunately, farms and ranches all over the United States have been hit by a string of disasters in recent months, and as a result food production has taken a turn for the worse. So does that mean that we should expect that there will soon be shortages of certain items? Unfortunately, it appears that is likely to be the case. For example, it is being reported that approximately 90 percent of Georgia’s peach crop for this year has been destroyed…

Perhaps you are thinking that we will just eat more oranges instead.

Unfortunately, it is being projected that a combination of factors will cause Florida’s orange harvest to be 56 percent smaller this year…

Meanwhile, there is grave concern about the winter wheat harvest in the middle of the country.

At this point, the drought has been so bad that over one-fourth of all winter wheat in the state of Kansas might not even get harvested…

At the same time, supplies of beef are becoming tighter as well because the size of the U.S. beef cow herd is now “the smallest since 1962”…

Over the past couple of years, I have written so many articles about the relentless megadrought that has plagued the western half of the country.

I warned that this endless drought would cause enormous problems for food production, and now that day has arrived.

The good news is that there is not going to be famine in the United States in 2023.

We are still going to have enough food to eat.

But without a doubt food supplies are getting tight, and famine has started to erupt in many of the poorest parts of the globe….

We are in the process of transitioning from an era of plenty to an era of scarcity.

For most of us, going to the store and getting whatever we want has never been a problem.

But now conditions are rapidly changing, and the entire world is competing for steadily diminishing resources.

At the same time, global food production is being hit by drought, disease, natural disasters and incredibly crazy weather patterns.

As I detail in “End Times”, severe global famine is inevitable this century. No matter what choices are leaders make now, it is just a matter of time before global demand for food greatly exceeds global production of food.

Most of you that are reading this live in wealthy countries, and wealthy countries will have the resources to purchase most of the food that is actually produced.

But even though wealthier countries will fare relatively better than poorer countries, the truth is that everyone will suffer.

So I hope that you are preparing for the challenging times that are ahead, because they will shake our society to the core.

And while Russia hasn’t, quite thankfully, brought war to the US yet, they’ve in the past many times warned that they reserve the right to ‘bring a whole new level of war‘ to the world if the USA or NATO were supplying the Ukraine with heavy weaponry, and as the Daily Mail reports in this linked story, there’s talk that we’re doing that right now, so why wouldn’t Russia attack us it their to keep that promise? It sure feels like we’re about to enter an ‘entirely new level of war‘ with ‘braindead‘ biden in charge.