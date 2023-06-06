All News Pipeline

So with all of that happening at the same time as NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg having just announced that Ukraine will join NATO immediately after the coming counteroffensive hinting of a deadly all-out war dead ahead, what would you if suddenly and w/o warning, all of the food supply in US stores was cut off, and you and MILLIONS of others no longer had access to the nourishment that keeps you alive?

While certainly a countless number of people would starve to death, there can be no arguing about that, and the amount of crime being committed by those who are starving as they try to get food would be astronomical, those who’ve decided to grow their own food or prepare for just such an emergency would be much more prepared than the rest.

Hence the reason why we’ve continually stressed ‘prepping‘ on ANP, because one never knows when an ‘end times-like‘ disaster will strike, especially here now in 2023 with all of the events happening that we’ve stressed within this story following a disastrous last several years with ‘globalists‘ clearly ‘at war‘ with America.

And with all of this madness happening at the same time as the USA is being hit by a wave of anarchy, with a WHOPPING $100 billion+ being stolen from US stores in a year hinting at the madness to come once all-out war breaks out in our futures, what would you do if suddenly you could no longer go to the grocery store to get what you need for your families and loved ones to ensure their survival?

Each of the videos below take looks at the madness we’re now facing as we move into completely unchartered territory, with China’s Defense Minister just warning any kind of conflict with the USA would bring the world an ‘unbearable disaster,’ one we certainly hope to avoid in our lifetimes.

Stoltenberg: Ukraine will join NATO immediately after the onset of the counteroffensive.😄 pic.twitter.com/h9sigXmcbc — Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) June 4, 2023

Big news of the day is the Ukrainians launched a major attack on the Zaporozhe front, with multiple brigades committed.



If this was indeed "the" counteroffensive, results were far below Western expectations. After several hours of fighting the Russians held the line. pic.twitter.com/C0UT9WyUgH — Armchair Warlord (@ArmchairW) June 5, 2023