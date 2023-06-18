TANKS & TROOPS DEPLOYING INSIDE U.S.A. (and CANADA)

WORLD HAL TURNER 17 JUNE 2023 HITS: 12103

Citizens in **MANY** areas of the U.S.A. are startled that tanks, troops, assault aircraft are BEING DEPLOYED on the streets throughout the U.S.A. today, Saturday, June 17. Video below shows tanks on the highways of Idaho, Osprey Helicopters dropping Marines in California residential neighborhoods, and trainloads of military armor moving in Montreal, Quebec, CANADA.

We begin in Larksper, California where Unioted States Marine Corps OSPREY aircraft are dropping troops into residential neighborhoods:

Larskper, CA is shown on the scalable map below, and gives the military direct control over the 101 Highway into/out-of San Francisco via Golden Gate Bridge, as well as the I-580 Highway:

This video is also showing up on Social media — TODAY — as seen below:

BREAKING NEWS! Military landing in suburban neighbors in Larksper California. Massive military movements being reported in multiple states. Anyone have more info on this, please post below. My contact that sent this video is local military and says it is NOT a drill. pic.twitter.com/oIJVeuFJ8a — Derek Broes (@WillingWitness) June 17, 2023

Next, we received video from people living in Idaho, showing a group of M1A1 Abrams battle tanks, operating on the roads of Idaho Falls, ID. NOT on flatbed trailers being moved, but instead actually operating ON THE PUBLIC ROADS:

Idaho Falls is shown on the scalable map below. Idaho Falls puts the military in direct control of the I-15 Highway which is the main route for much of the northwestern USA:

These images are also being shared on social media — TODAY — as seen below:

BREAKING NEWS! Tank group on the highway in Idaho falls today! pic.twitter.com/CV3aXDKgbS — Derek Broes (@WillingWitness) June 17, 2023

Lastly (for now) we show video of a train full of military armor and other equipment, has moved into Montreal, Quebec, CANADA and stopped for unloading.

Why is Canada putting military hardware into one of its largest cities on a Saturday?

I have spoken to several military sources who tell me “this is not a drill. Drills get advertised, these were not advertised. This is war prep.”

Here. In North America?

Something wicked this way comes.

Hope you have emergency food, water, medicine, generator for electric, fuel for that generator, communications gear like CB or HAM Radio. Also, have some cash money from an ATM because if the SHTF, credit/debit cards may not work, ATM’s may be down, and without cash, you will be S.O.L. if you need food or fuel until this blows-over.

More if I get it.

