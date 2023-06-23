David Hawkins June 22, 2023 – 10:15 am 2 Comments

Disney’s chief “diversity” officer and senior vice president Latondra Newton is out after a series of major “woke” flops, according to reports.

Newton’s departure was revealed in an internal memo obtained by Variety.

Under Newton’s guidance, Disney has pursued a “diversity, equity, and inclusion” agenda.

However, the radical mission has led to Disney pumping “woke” movies that have lost tens of millions of dollars.

Disney HR chief Sonia Coleman sent a note to staff announcing Newton’s exit.

She said: “To our extended DEI and HR team, I’m writing to share the news that Latondra Newton has decided to leave The Walt Disney Company to pursue other endeavors.

“Since joining the company in 2017, Latondra has led the company’s strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, including partnering with stakeholders across the enterprise to amplify stories of the world by people around the world.

“She has been dedicated to ensuring every person sees themselves and their life experiences represented in a meaningful and authentic way.

“I know you all join me in thanking Latondra for her many contributions, including the lasting impact she has had on our employees and our culture.

“Working alongside all of you and so many others, she has inspired countless cast members and employees to bring about lasting change and to help create a world where we can all feel safe and we all belong.

“Latondra’s direct reports will report to Julie Merges on an interim basis until a new DEI leader is identified.

“I want to thank Julie for leading this team along with her Talent Acquisition organization. Additionally, Shelby Curry and the DEI Internal Communications team will continue reporting to Carrie Brown in her role leading internal communications & engagement for the company.

“Thank you all for your continued contributions to our DEI efforts.

“I know we can count on you to keep this important work moving forward during this leadership transitions,” she wrote.

Disney's Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton Exits (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/i2n1qd2eMU — Variety (@Variety) June 21, 2023

Disney’s latest release, Elemental, featured Disney’s first-ever “non-binary” character Lake Ripple.

The movie tanked at the box office and is on track to be one of the lowest premiers for the company since the late 1990s.

READ MORE: Bud Light Marketing Exec: ‘Woke’ Trans Disaster a ‘Wake-Up Call’ for All Companies