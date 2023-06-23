ON JANUARY 16, 2018 BY BELIEVEACTS2 IN ANTI-CHRIST, PROPHECY

Ezekiel 3:26-27 ~ “I will make your tongue stick to the roof of your mouth so that you will be silent and unable to rebuke them, for they are a rebellious people. But when I speak to you, I will open your mouth and you shall say to them, ‘This is what the Sovereign LORD says.’ Whoever will listen let them listen, and whoever will refuse let them refuse; for they are a rebellious people.”

THIS IS WHAT THE SOVEREIGN LORD SAYS:

“Obama WILL return in power.

He is the seed of Satan, the accuser of my brethren.

The Antichrist who will fulfil MY will in these final days.

He will take ALL who cross His path, for he will be given demonic powers to bring forth miracles, signs and wonders.

Many WILL fall in the day of deception, for they did not know me. They did not trust Me. They did not listen to my warnings of REPENT.

You WILL see, oh America Babylon, the destruction of your nation under Obama the beast.

He has been chosen by Satan to carry out his final plans of destruction, but remember this:

I AM in control.

I AM the Prince of Peace.

I AM your provider, healer and KING.

Do NOT trust in emotions, but trust in ME, for I WILL lead you through the darkness and keep you in the light of my powerful love.

Do you trust me now?

Then you will trust me then.

Do you doubt me now?

Then you will doubt me then.

SEEK ME WITH ALL OF YOUR HEART, that I may protect you with ALL my power.

Soon, there will be time no more.”

Revelation 13:7-10 ~

“It was also given to him to make war with the saints and to overcome them , and authority over every tribe and people and tongue and nation was given to him. All who dwell on the earth will worship him, everyone whose name has not been written from the foundation of the world in the book of life of the Lamb who has been slain.

If anyone has an ear, let him hear. If anyone is destined for captivity, to captivity he goes; if anyone kills with the sword, with the sword he must be killed. Here is the perseverance and the faith of the saints.”

Editors Note: – Please note that this prophecy does not necessarily mean that we will see OBAMA literally back in the White House. If this DOES happen, then Joe Biden will be charged and arrested OR REMOVED through poor health, and there is the risk that the 2024 Elections will be hijacked again.