23/06/2023 – 17:44

in Main topics , Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, V. Zelenskiy, together with the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Minister of Health, issued instructions in the event of a nuclear explosion in the country and announced the implementation of exercises to evacuate areas and measure radioactivity.

Zelensky issued the third warning in 10 days of an imminent nuclear explosion. But this time it escalated dangerously spreading panic among the Ukrainian people.

It is clear that the countdown to a “nuclear accident” has begun.

The Russians claim that the target will be the Zaporizhia nuclear plant in order to force the Russian Army to withdraw its forces and at the same time, Kiev will be able to provoke foreign military intervention. It is the intervention “vehicle” of NATO….

Destruction in the pharmacies of Kiev – Not a bottle of potassium iodide was left

There was panic in Kiev after Zelensky’s statements about preparation of a terrorist attack by Russia on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

Residents of Kiev buy potassium iodide en masse. In some pharmacies, it is finished.

Potassium iodide in the pharmacies of the Ukrainian capital costs from 59 hryvnia (about 133 rubles) to 433 hryvnia (982 rubles).

Potassium iodide is actually a substance that blocks the absorption of radioactive iodine by the thyroid gland thus providing it with protection.

However, its administration is recommended only after a clear instruction from the competent authorities with a risk/benefit balance as it can cause serious side effects.

Statements by V. Zelensky: Russia is preparing a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant!

“Our services have received information according to which Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, an attack with a radioactive release. They have prepared everything with this goal in mind.

We share all our information with our partners, all over the world. All data.

Europe, USA, China, Brazil, India, Arab world, Africa, international organizations. Everyone should know.

There should be no terrorist attacks, on any nuclear power plant anywhere.

This time it is not like with Kakhovka. The world has been warned so that the world can and must act ,” said the president of Ukraine.

Immediately after the Kremlin called as a “lie” statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia was preparing a “terrorist attack” that would involve a radioactive leak from the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

“It’s a new lie. We just had contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” whose director, Raphael Grossi, visited the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Area Evacuation Drills – Instruct citizens

According to fully verified information, Kiev is preparing for what it calls a “nuclear terrorist attack”.

Ukrainian authorities will deploy local headquarters and command centers to conduct drills in the event of an explosion at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

In the coming days, exercises begin with road closures and the deployment of health checkpoints, where radioactivity levels will be measured.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Igor Klymenko, said that all citizens who wish to leave the territory of the “possible nuclear explosion” will be provided with appropriate evacuation assistance.

At the same time, Igor Klymenko on the air of the telethon said that in the coming days exercises will be held in the country in case of a possible explosion of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

“Therefore, equipment to measure the radiation has already been prepared and calibrated.

In the coming days, we will conduct appropriate exercises with road closures and the corresponding reversal of sanitary checkpoints, where we will check radiation,” said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

According to him, in the event of an attack on the Zaporizhzhya ZNPP nuclear power plant, the first day is the most important because the radiation will be the highest.

In one day, radioactivity will drop by 80%, Klimenko “reassured” his fellow citizens.

Earlier, Zelensky together with the country’s Ministry of Health explained to Ukrainians the rules of behavior in the event of a man-made emergency and listed what people should have with them in case of a nuclear accident.

