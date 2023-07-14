We are in desperate need.

The sin of our land is rampant and unrelenting, and it has invaded the church.There are some wonderful exceptions, but the average church is losing 85% of its student generation. Like a Stage 4 cancer patient, we must do something now, or the devastating results are inevitable.The psalmist’s nation was in the same dilemma. And the one thing he did—the most important thing—was to cry out to the only One who could save them: “Out of the depths I have cried to You, O LORD” (Psalm 130:1).His prayer in Psalm 130 illustrates the cry for revival that will be heard. It was . . .A Humble Cry“If You, LORD, should mark iniquities, O Lord, who could stand? But there is forgiveness with You, that You may be feared” (vv. 3-4 NASB).A proud man always believes the problem lies somewhere else. He will receive little attention from the Almighty.But God dwells with the contrite and lowly of spirit (Isaiah 57:15). He is deeply moved by men who understand that God is both Judge and Forgiver, and that He is perfect in both roles.If you want to move heaven in prayer, cry from the depths with a continual acknowledgment of your sins, coupled with grateful thanksgiving for His forgiveness.An Expectant Cry“I wait for the LORD, my soul does wait, and in His word do I hope” (v. 5).The psalmist believed God would hear and answer. Therefore, he had hope.Biblical hope is not a wish or merely a desire, but the confident expectation of promised future events. He had been to God’s Word, listening to the promises of God, and it had created faith and confident praying.God wants us to come to Him in prayer, believing that “He is and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him” (Hebrews 11:6). He has given us 7,000 promises in His Word that He does not want us to ignore! Find the promises of God for revival in your church, your city, your nation, and pray with confidence!An Unrelenting Cry“My soul waits for the Lord more than the watchmen for the morning; indeed, more than the watchmen for the morning” (v. 6).A persevering prayer indicates an intercessor who believes so deeply in God’s faithfulness, he will not quit. He is expecting God every morning. “This could be the moment God comes to save us!” is his joy-filled thought.Every worship service is a moment of expectation and prayer. A hope-filled man believes any gathering could be the ignition point for spiritual awakening. And he will not stop until God manifests Himself in power.A United Cry“O Israel, hope in the LORD; for with the LORD there is lovingkindness, and with Him is abundant redemption. And He will redeem Israel from all his iniquities” (vv. 7-8).The psalmist calls the whole nation to prayer. He knows a humble, united prayer is irresistible to God. He understands the character and ability of God—that God is full of lovingkindness and able to bring abundant redemption.At this point, no minor redemption will do for the nation. They need a mighty outpouring, and he calls them to pray for and believe God for such activity.A Right-Now Cry!The psalmist was praying in his moment. Our day is no different.God has heard and answered His people over and over again. This is our moment in history.But we must pray NOW. Not another day should be wasted in hand wringing when the God of the universe is waiting to display His power.Hope in the Lord . . . and cry out!