A new Disney produced cartoon series is based around a cult of robed elites drinking blood, carrying out rituals including human sacrifice and worshipping an all seeing eye symbol.
However, it might not be entirely what you think.
While some have suggested it is more of the same weird indoctrination programming we’ve come to expect from Disney, the series aimed at adults is produced by Mike Judge, the creator of Idiocracy, King of The Hill and Beavis & Butthead, who is known for his anti-establishment contrarian outlook on the world we live in.
Here’s the trailer for Praise Petey which is set to premiere on July 21st on Freeform:
Maybe Mike Judge knew that the weirdos at Disney would go for some illuminati type stuff?
I mean, it’s going to be better than this tripe:
