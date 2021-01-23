BY ZACHARY STIEBER January 20, 2021 Updated: January 20, 2021

President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 left Washington for Florida, hours before President Joe Biden was sworn in.

“It’s been a great honor. The honor of a lifetime. The greatest people in the world, the greatest home in the world. We’ve had an amazing four years. We’ve accomplished a lot. We love the American people, and, again, it’s been something very special,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

“I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it’s not a long-term goodbye. We’ll see each other again.”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump exited the White House at approximately 8 a.m. They were headed to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

During a stop at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where Trump transferred from Marine One to Air Force One, the president told a crowd of supporters: “We love you. We will be back in some form.

“I will always fight for you. I will always be watching. I will be listening.”

Trump announced previously that he would skip Biden’s inauguration. He didn’t give a reason.

Marine One flies by the Washington Monument (L) on its way to the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. (Caroline Brehman/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for Trump’s departure on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump descend Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Md., on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by Ivanka Trump (2nd R), husband Jared Kushner (R), their children, Eric (C-R) and Donald Jr. (C-L), Tiffany Trump, and other Trump family members on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump was the first sitting president since Andrew Johnson to skip all inaugural ceremonies of his successor, according to the White House Historical Association. President Woodrow Wilson skipped the public ceremony for his successor but did accompany the successor, Warren Harding, to the Capitol.

Biden’s pared-down inauguration featured few guests. Organizers say the small event was due to the pandemic.

Trump said in Washington and in Maryland that serving as president was the “honor of a lifetime.”

He mentioned some of his administration’s achievements, including creating the Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military, bringing unemployment to lows not seen in decades prior to the pandemic, and pouring money into the military. He also noted that several COVID-19 vaccines were developed in less than a year, thanks to support and funding from his administration.

Trump thanked supporters, his family, friends, and staff. In Maryland, he told the crowd: “People have no idea how hard this family worked, and they worked for you. They could have had a much easier life.”

“Have a good life. We will see you soon,” he said, walking off the stage.

