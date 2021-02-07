tomaed 6th Feb 2021 7 Minutes

“Liberal institutions straightway cease being liberal the moment they are soundly established: Once this is attained, no more grievous and more thorough enemies of freedom exist than liberal institutions.”

What we face today, and what is coming in the near future is pure, unadulterated, totalitarian madness, and so long as the people of this country remain indifferent to this tyranny, it will worsen and escalate every single day until nothing of value remains.

It cannot be stressed enough that the end of America is just around the corner. The controlling scum in power seeks the end of this economy, the end of all freedom, the end of joy, the end of travel, the end of independent thought, the end of any realistic intellect, and the end of sanity. This is where we are headed, and only the masses that are in most respects to blame for this takeover, can stop it. That does not bode well for those of us willing to fight for our freedom, as we are now in the extreme minority. The risk to the actual freedom fighters is absolute, but without those willing to risk all for their freedom, little hope of a return to liberty is possible. All of us that will actively dissent, disobey all state orders, and call out the criminal government, are now targets of this heinous governing system, and every tactic necessary to eliminate resistance will be used against us. This is already beginning, as Biden declares “war” on domestic “terrorism.”

Ex-CIA Director, John Brennan, said “Biden’s intel community are moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can about the pro-Trump insurgency that harbors religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.” All of these are according to Brennan, insurgents, and he and the so-called “intelligence community” seem to be salivating at the prospect of war against the American people. This is a dire threat to anyone that disagrees with or stands against the state.

We are straying away from our roots on a dangerous road from which there will be no turning back. And the good and bad news is that we are the last generation that can truly do something about it.

We no longer know how to live without refrigerators, without cars, without phones or without supermarkets.

What will you do tomorrow if you simply are unable to buy things?

Criminalizing opposition to the political class is so insanely dangerous to the people that it can only be described as a policy contrived by psychopathic and evil dictatorial monsters as a way to gain total control over society through force. This is not an exaggeration; as what is called “domestic terrorism” is being openly discussed, and new legislation is not only being considered, but is already being implemented in some states. Biden and some members of Congress are calling for new domestic terrorism legislation that would vastly expand the powers of the police state. This is atrocious, as it will of course be misused to stifle all forms of dissent, while labeling any that disagree with government as terrorists. This could of course lead to a complete censorship of all protest activity, as well as most all speech. The ramifications of such draconian policies are beyond reason, and could literally destroy our ability to peacefully fight back against extreme tyranny. The danger of this could easily lead to more violence by not only the justified victims of state tyranny, but also massive violent abuse of the citizenry by government enforcement goons in the police and military. Lunacy does not begin to describe the treacherous nature of such authoritarian measures.

We are now on the verge of becoming a police state the likes of which have never before been seen or imagined by any American. ‘Secret police’ operating as agents for the state will be commissioned to quell any discontent, any disobedience, and any non-compliance as described by the political class in power. The people themselves will be expected to monitor their friends, family, and neighbors, and report what will be labeled as any seditious behavior. This reality is nearly upon us. Attempts to control all thought and action are desired, so we will be told to carry state approved identification papers, we will be told when and where we may go, and we will be told what we are allowed to say or write. Additional severe mandates will be forthcoming, and more fines, force, and incarceration will be threatened and will be implemented as deemed necessary by the controlling few. As scary as it sounds, this country could easily look more like Hitler’s Germany or Stalin’s Russia in the near future than the United States of old. This is not some wild or fantastic ‘conspiracy theory;’ just look around at all the signs in front of you.

Most of you are already masked; many of you have been forced to abandon your businesses and jobs, you have been told to desert your loved ones, and many have been driven into poverty.

Now you will be told you may not travel or get the necessities of life unless you obey orders to get injected with a poisonous, gene-altering, and deadly concoction mislabeled as a vaccine.

Once injected, you will have an operating system inside your body that can allow outside control over you. The evil Fauci is even saying now that this bogus ‘vaccine’ may become mandatory. Most are already complying with every order given; orders that are restrictive, extremely harmful, and life-changing, so how much additional effort by this heinous government is necessary in order to turn this population into slaves of a fascist and communistic oligarchy?

How many are willing to resist instead of acting like sheep? How many will gain the courage to say no? How many will take the required risk that is essential in order to reclaim freedom? How many of you will stand up to those attempting to control you? How many will wait until there is absolutely nothing left before you question this corruption? How many of you will continue to do as you are told, regardless of the consequences to yourself, your families, and your friends?

We are living a nightmare.

The only escape from this horror is to wake up. If the many continue to sleep and continue to practice mass obedience, those of us willing to fight back will be targeted by this horrific state. If the people willing to stand up against this tyranny are silenced, incarcerated, or exterminated, all hope will be lost, and this American society will no longer exist in its present form. But if large numbers refuse to comply, refuse to take orders, and refuse to allow this totalitarian takeover, then we all win. Division will destroy us, but solidarity will defeat the enemy that is the state. It is time to put great fear in the hearts and minds of any ruler, politician, or enforcer that would attempt to control or enslave us!

We are living in a time where no rights whatsoever are respected concerning the people of this country, but the controlling ‘elite’ and their government puppets continue to live mostly without restriction. We are now ruled by an oligarchic upper class, while all the rest of society languishes at the bottom of the heap as serfs. Where is all the anger due to this tyranny that has consumed society? It seems that we are all fighting against one another while those in the ruling class that are causing all the problems are laughing while plotting the final stage of the coup called the “Great Reset.”

This government has been given massive power by the very same people that are now being abused and destroyed because of that power. This is the truth of the matter, but the masses cannot see it. Until this truth is fully understood and accepted by the common man, our fate is not only uncertain, but we are doomed to a life without freedom.

The political system has never existed to give or protect liberty; it is only there to seek more money, power, and control over society. No political solution to this debacle exists, no voting process is worthwhile, and in fact, no remedy for this tyrannical sickness will ever be due to politics or government. The only solution is for the people themselves to stand together instead of fighting each other, to dissent at every level possible, and to disobey all government orders.

